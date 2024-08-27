Reality TV

'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta's' Yandy And Jasmine Exchange Words

‘Love & Hip Hop Atlanta’ Exclusive: Yandy Calls Jasmine Out After Meeting Her For The First Time

Published on August 27, 2024

Well, well, well, Jasmine is back ruffling feathers again on yet another episode of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta key art and singles

Source: Courtesy / Paramount

It’s no secret that Kirk’s baby mama has been shaking the tables plenty so far this season — and this week things hit a new low when Karlie Redd introduces Yandy to Jasmine for the very first time. We’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip from Tuesday’s all-new episode of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.

Check it out below:

Yikes on trikes! We have to give it to Yandy because one thing about her — she is always going to stand ten toes down for her friends. There wasn’t about to be no badmouthing of the Frosts around her. What do you think about what Jasmine had to say? Is she being closed-minded about how much care Rasheeda has given her son, or is Yandy being naive about her friend?

This is such a tough situation to air out on reality tv, but at the same time it’s definitely a real life scenario. Unfortunately, way too many people can probably relate to all of these ladies.

Also, Karlie Redd is never scared to make a messy introduction right?! What did you think about that?

A brand new episode of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta airs Tuesday, August 27 at 8pm EST on MTV.

Will you be watching?

