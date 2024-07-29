Reality TV

Kirk Meets With Jasmine On 'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta'

MTV’s ‘Love & Hip Hop Atlanta’ Exclusive: Kirk And Rasheeda Sit Down With Jasmine To Confront Co-Parenting Crisis, ‘It’s Not Going To Ever Be Exactly What You Want It To Be!’

Published on July 29, 2024

No husband wants to call this type of meeting…

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta key art and singles

Source: Courtesy / Paramount

Have you been watching MTV’s Love & Hip Hop Atlanta since it returned? Last week, Kirk and Rasheeda were opened up about concerns they had involving his son Kannon’s mom Jasmine. WELP! We’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip from this week’s episode where they come face to face with Jasmine and try to resolve their problems. Check out the clip below:

First of all, good on them saying ‘it’s nice to see you’ because how many folks are really saying that — much less meaning it — when it comes to this kind of situation.

Secondly, do you think Kirk and Jasmine need mediation again – or does it seem to you that it didn’t really serve them well the first time?

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

Jasmine’s meeting with Kirk & Rasheeda leaves her with frostbite. Momma Dee’s new endeavor gives Scrappy some food for thought. Finally out of the hospital and back on her feet, Sierra finds it’s her friendships that are in critical condition.

The brand new episode of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta is set to air on Tuesday, July 30 at 8PM ET/PT on MTV.

Will you be watching?

