A known Marvel leaker is alleging that John David Washington is being considered for the Kang The Conqueror role.

After Marvel terminated its relationship with Jonathan Majors, the rumor mill went in overdrive on who could play Kang The Conqueror. Way before Majors was let go, rumors suggested Damson Idris could take over the job.

Following that, Colman Domingo was linked to chatter involving the role and the actor expressed interest in playing a villain for the MCU.

Popular Marvel leaker Daniel Richtman a.k.a. DanielRPK is the one who spread the Domingo casting rumors and according to Complex, he’s offered another potential update on casting.

On his Patreon, RPK alleged that John David Washington is now Marvel’s choice to play the multiverse villain. No further alleged details are available at this time.

Playing a dozen different variations of the same character is a job only few can pull off and John David Washington is definitely one of them.

Taking the job would tie up any actor’s schedule for years if not the rest of the decade, and while Washington is a very in-demand actor, hopefully, he can find time to take on the character.

Would you watch John David Washington as Kang The Conqueror?