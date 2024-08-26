Jasmin Brown Seemingly ŪÑßØTHĒRĒD After Her ŪßÏQŪÏTØŪŠ Baby Daddy Boyfriend ÇÅM ÑĒ₩TØÑ Reveals He ₩ÅÑTŠ MØØØØØRĒ ÇHÏŁDRĒÑ & FĒÅRŠ MÅRRÏÅGĒ

Cam Newton is scared of marriage, and luckily for him, it doesn’t look like his current girlfriend is bothered by that fact.

The retired NFL player, who is a father to eight kids by three different women, revealed recently that he not only wants more children, but also “fears” both marriage and divorce.

Newton revealed his desire for more children during a recent episode of his podcast, Funky Friday, as he talked to his guest, Dr. Cheyenne Bryant, about the difference between low-functioning and high-functioning men. The former NFL quarterback admitted that people believe he’s low-functioning in his life and in his relationships, which led to his guest asking if he wants to have more children with more women.

“I just want God to bring them,” he responded. “My point is this: my desire to get married is lower than my fear of divorce. As you would say it — you said it, I didn’t say it, I will agree — I’m just taking my time.”

Dr. Bryant went on to tell Cam that by having eight children with three different women, and still wanting more, he is creating broken homes.

“So, yeah, that is low-functioning behavior: to say that I’m going to build these houses and put these beautiful kids and beautiful women in them, but I’m not going to create a home, and then I’m going to wait until I dissipate my fear to find a wife — who I’m still going to be fearful with because there’s no such thing as not having some type of nerve or feeling behind marrying somebody, who you’re spending your life with — and then build a home with her while all these other beautiful babies have houses,” she told Newton. “That’s completely unfair and it’s selfish.”

Unsurprisingly, Cam got his fair share of backlash on social media for these comments, with people criticizing not only him, but his girlfriend, Jasmin Brown. She’s been criticized in the past for admitting she’s “submissive” to her boyfriend, but even so, she’s still standing by her man.

Brown seemingly reacted to Cam’s recent comments in her Instagram Story, sharing a post that reads, “Yo people really take their assumptions to another level!”

Just one day later, she uploaded a couple of videos of her and Newton dancing while out together, seeming to imply that things are going swimmingly in their relationship, despite the public’s opinions.

TSR reports that the couple was singing along to King George’s, “Keep On Rollin,” specifically emphasizing the lyrics that say;

“I can’t have one woman, gotta have three. One woman just to hold me down. One woman just to lift me up. And I gotta at least have one woman on the side. That really don’t give a f***.”