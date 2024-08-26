Celebrity

Jasmin Brown Seemingly Unbothered Cam Newton Fears Marriage

Jasmin Brown Seemingly ŪÑßØTHĒRĒD After Her ŪßÏQŪÏTØŪŠ Baby Daddy Boyfriend ÇÅM ÑĒ₩TØÑ Reveals He ₩ÅÑTŠ MØØØØØRĒ ÇHÏŁDRĒÑ & FĒÅRŠ MÅRRÏÅGĒ

Published on August 26, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Cam Newton is scared of marriage, and luckily for him, it doesn’t look like his current girlfriend is bothered by that fact.

148th Kentucky Derby

Source: Gunnar Word / Getty

The retired NFL player, who is a father to eight kids by three different women, revealed recently that he not only wants more children, but also “fears” both marriage and divorce.

Related Stories

Newton revealed his desire for more children during a recent episode of his podcast, Funky Friday, as he talked to his guest, Dr. Cheyenne Bryant, about the difference between low-functioning and high-functioning men. The former NFL quarterback admitted that people believe he’s low-functioning in his life and in his relationships, which led to his guest asking if he wants to have more children with more women.

“I just want God to bring them,” he responded. “My point is this: my desire to get married is lower than my fear of divorce. As you would say it — you said it, I didn’t say it, I will agree — I’m just taking my time.”

Dr. Bryant went on to tell Cam that by having eight children with three different women, and still wanting more, he is creating broken homes.

“So, yeah, that is low-functioning behavior: to say that I’m going to build these houses and put these beautiful kids and beautiful women in them, but I’m not going to create a home, and then I’m going to wait until I dissipate my fear to find a wife — who I’m still going to be fearful with because there’s no such thing as not having some type of nerve or feeling behind marrying somebody, who you’re spending your life with — and then build a home with her while all these other beautiful babies have houses,” she told Newton. “That’s completely unfair and it’s selfish.”

Unsurprisingly, Cam got his fair share of backlash on social media for these comments, with people criticizing not only him, but his girlfriend, Jasmin Brown. She’s been criticized in the past for admitting she’s “submissive” to her boyfriend, but even so, she’s still standing by her man.

Brown seemingly reacted to Cam’s recent comments in her Instagram Story, sharing a post that reads, “Yo people really take their assumptions to another level!”

Just one day later, she uploaded a couple of videos of her and Newton dancing while out together, seeming to imply that things are going swimmingly in their relationship, despite the public’s opinions.

TSR reports that the couple was singing along to King George’s, “Keep On Rollin,” specifically emphasizing the lyrics that say;

“I can’t have one woman, gotta have three. One woman just to hold me down. One woman just to lift me up. And I gotta at least have one woman on the side. That really don’t give a f***.”

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Cam Newton

More from Bossip
Latest News

Seen On The #RHOA Scene: Haute Housewives Porsha Williams, Angela Oakley & Phaedra Parks Support Drew Sidora’s ‘Run’ ATL Premiere

2025 US Open - Day 4

Racket Talk: Taylor Townsend Whoops The White Tears Out Of Salty Sore Loser Jelena Ostapenko Who Said TT ‘Has No Education’

Allan Mueses Mugshot
2 Items

Former #LHHMIA Star Allan Mueses Arrested & Charged With 4 Counts Of Sexual Assault

Megan Thee Stallion x Klay Thompson playing baseball

Boo’d Up & Batter Up! Megan Thee Stallion Is Klay Thompson’s Gorgeous Good Luck Charm At Inaugural Sandlot Classic Baseball Game

2 Items

Lil Yachty Apologizes After Stephen Jackson Wanted All The Smoke Over George Floyd Punchline, Floyd’s Brother Demands Lyric Changed

Dr. D’Wayne Edwards, President of Pensole Lewis College of Business & Design

eHBCU Is In Session: HBCU President Dr. D’Wayne Edwards Is Digitally Redefining Black Excellence In Education [Exclusive]

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close