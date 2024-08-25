Cam Newton Confidently Crucified For Having 8 Children But Fearing Marriage, Social Media Drags Him By The Feathered Fedora

Cam Newton has been using his Funky Friday podcast to address some pretty big topics, and it seems he’s finally met his match.

In his latest episode, the Heisman winner invited Dr. Cheyenne Bryant for a conversation on marriage and dating. During the more than two-hour sit-down, the conversation turned to Newton’s own dating situation(s). The former NFL quarterback revealed that he has eight children by three different women but is “taking his time” when it comes to marriage.

Dr. Bryant interjected to pushback on his idea by saying,

“You’re not taking your time, you’re being very action based. You’re not taking your time. You have eight kids with three different women. You are creating, procreating and multiplying. That is not taking your time, you’re being very selectively active. You are proactively choosing where you want to be active at and where you want to take your time. You want to take your time in having a wife because of your own fears but you will…and I say this with all respect and love…you will selfishly create broken families.”

She continued,

“Every child cannot have papa in the house with them. Some child, if not all, will end up with some kind of deficit without daddy being there. Those are selfish acts at the expense of your fear. At what point do you feel the fear and do it anyway? That is a low functioning behavior to say ‘I’m going to build these houses and put kids and these beautiful women in them but I’m not going to create a home for them’.”

Social media has been ablaze with commentary about the conversation. Some people have pointed out the stark contrast between the things that Newton said about his own future—including a desire to have more children that “God brings”—and what the mother of his eighth child said about their relationship.

During an interview with Shan Boodram for the Lovers and Friends Podcast, comedian Jasmin Brown, who gave birth to Newton’s daughter earlier this year, opened up about the way she shows her love to him.

“I pretty much read his mind. If I know you and I study you. I know how you are in the morning, I know how you are about midday. I know how you are when you’re in this mood, what you need. Before you can ever ask me for something, I’m already on it.”

She continued,

“I think my biggest flex is how I treat my man. I’ve been known to love people back to health and sometimes it’s very draining but my love is my superpower.”

People were quick to point out that though she seems to pride herself on being any and everything he may need, Newton seems to still be searching for the right woman to spend his life with.