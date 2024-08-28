Panty-Melter Keith Powers Celebrates Birthday With Ryan Destiny, ‘Love Island’ Winner Serena Page & More At Splashy D’USSÉ Soirée In LA

The D’USSÉ was flowing at Keith Powers’ star-studded birthday soirée that brought out his block-spinning boo Ryan Destiny, Love Island Season 6 Winner Serena Page, Lance Gross, Lexi Underwood, J Valentine, Tank, and more to Sunset at EDITION in LA.

Special guests enjoyed D’USSÉ signature cocktails including the Eastside 75, Sidecar, and Watermelon Cooler while celebrating the birthday boy at the vibey West Hollywood hot spot.

Check out more selects from the event below:

Considering that he’s one of the prettiest actors in Hollywood, it’s quite the plot twist that Keith’s upcoming movie is Netflix’s Uglies about a futuristic world that imposes cosmetic surgery at 16 as a right of passage.

“Basically what happens is, you’re afforded a surgery when you turn 16-years-old so you can look any way you want to look,” director McG told Netflix. “It’s the belief of the society that if we all look the way we want, you can eradicate conflict.”

Check out the trailer below:

Based on Scott Westerfeld’s best-selling novel, Uglies stars Powers, Joey King, Chase Stokes, Brianne Tju, Jan Luis Castellanos, Charmin Lee, and Laverne Cox.

“The film’s really about beauty as interior,” McG continued. “It’s a commentary on what we’re experiencing today, where so many people can’t just take a photograph and post it on social media. You’ve got to put it through the filter, you’ve got to edit it, you’ve got to do the thing to present this idealized version of beauty. And this is a moment to say, ‘Take a deep breath, work on your inner game, love people for who they are, and accept yourself for who you are,’ and strangely, it’s a much more fruitful way to live.”

Uglies releases globally on Netflix Sept. 13, 2024.