Entertainment

Keith Powers Celebrates Birthday At Star-Studded D'USSÉ Soirée

Panty-Melter Keith Powers Celebrates Birthday With Ryan Destiny, ‘Love Island’ Winner Serena Page & More At Splashy D’USSÉ Soirée In LA

Published on August 28, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Keith Powers birthday x D'USSÉ asset

Source: D’USSÉ

The D’USSÉ was flowing at Keith Powers’ star-studded birthday soirée that brought out his block-spinning boo Ryan Destiny, Love Island Season 6 Winner Serena Page, Lance Gross, Lexi Underwood, J Valentine, Tank, and more to Sunset at EDITION in LA.

Keith Powers birthday x D'USSÉ asset

Source: D’USSÉ

Keith Powers birthday x D'USSÉ asset

Source: D’USSÉ

Keith Powers birthday x D'USSÉ asset

Source: D’USSÉ

Special guests enjoyed D’USSÉ signature cocktails including the Eastside 75, Sidecar, and Watermelon Cooler while celebrating the birthday boy at the vibey West Hollywood hot spot.

Check out more selects from the event below:

Keith Powers birthday x D'USSÉ asset

Source: D’USSÉ / D’usse

 

Keith Powers birthday x D'USSÉ asset

Source: D’USSÉ / D’usse

Keith Powers birthday x D'USSÉ asset

Source: D’USSÉ / D’usse

Considering that he’s one of the prettiest actors in Hollywood, it’s quite the plot twist that Keith’s upcoming movie is Netflix’s Uglies about a futuristic world that imposes cosmetic surgery at 16 as a right of passage.

Uglies asset

Source: Netflix

“Basically what happens is, you’re afforded a surgery when you turn 16-years-old so you can look any way you want to look,” director McG told Netflix. “It’s the belief of the society that if we all look the way we want, you can eradicate conflict.”

Check out the trailer below:

Based on Scott Westerfeld’s best-selling novel, Uglies stars Powers, Joey King, Chase Stokes, Brianne Tju, Jan Luis Castellanos, Charmin Lee, and Laverne Cox.

“The film’s really about beauty as interior,” McG continued. “It’s a commentary on what we’re experiencing today, where so many people can’t just take a photograph and post it on social media.

You’ve got to put it through the filter, you’ve got to edit it, you’ve got to do the thing to present this idealized version of beauty. And this is a moment to say, ‘Take a deep breath, work on your inner game, love people for who they are, and accept yourself for who you are,’ and strangely, it’s a much more fruitful way to live.”

Uglies releases globally on Netflix Sept. 13, 2024.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Baby Tate D'Usse keith powers Lance Gross Lexi Underwood Love Island Newsletter Ryan Destiny Tank

More from Bossip
Latest News

Seen On The #RHOA Scene: Haute Housewives Porsha Williams, Angela Oakley & Phaedra Parks Support Drew Sidora’s ‘Run’ ATL Premiere

2025 US Open - Day 4

Racket Talk: Taylor Townsend Whoops The White Tears Out Of Salty Sore Loser Jelena Ostapenko Who Said TT ‘Has No Education’

Allan Mueses Mugshot
2 Items

Former #LHHMIA Star Allan Mueses Arrested & Charged With 4 Counts Of Sexual Assault

Megan Thee Stallion x Klay Thompson playing baseball

Boo’d Up & Batter Up! Megan Thee Stallion Is Klay Thompson’s Gorgeous Good Luck Charm At Inaugural Sandlot Classic Baseball Game

2 Items

Lil Yachty Apologizes After Stephen Jackson Wanted All The Smoke Over George Floyd Punchline, Floyd’s Brother Demands Lyric Changed

Dr. D’Wayne Edwards, President of Pensole Lewis College of Business & Design

eHBCU Is In Session: HBCU President Dr. D’Wayne Edwards Is Digitally Redefining Black Excellence In Education [Exclusive]

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close