Footage Shows Lil Baby Warning Las Vegas Police To ‘Check Him Good’ Before Weapon Possession Arrest

Footage uploaded to social media shows Lil Baby telling police a gun was in his pants near his southwest Atlanta family jewels during his recent Las Vegas gun arrest.

As BOSSIP previously reported, last week Lil Baby found himself in an unexpected predicament when Las Vegas nightclub security allegedly spotted someone passing him a gun. Considering that Vegas has laws against bringing firearms into clubs, Mr. 4PF found himself behind bars and charged with illegal gun possession.

Vegas Clubs aren’t an undersized operation they keep an eye on everything, take safety seriously, and can’t bend the rules for anyone, celebrity status or not.

According to TMZ, footage has surfaced of Lil Baby’s arrest, and in it, Baby is seen loudly telling the police “Check me good, I got a gun in my nuts.”

The Atlanta rapper seemingly thought his concealed carry permit from Georgia was valid in Las Vegas. It clearly was not, so police booked him on the gun charges and promptly placed him in handcuffs.

Lil Baby was held on $5,000 bail which he eventually posted. He is being represented by his attorneys Drew Findlings and David Chesnoff who believe the entire things was a misunderstanding.

You can watch the footage of Lil Baby’s Arrest below.