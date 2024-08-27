Recording Artists

Lil Baby Arrested On Illegal Gun Possession Charges In Las Vegas

Caught In 4K: Lil Baby Arrested In Las Vegas On Felony Gun Possession Charges Without Permit

Published on August 27, 2024

ASCAP R&S Music Celebration

Source: Lester Cohen / Getty

Atlanta rapper Lil Baby is behind bars after being arrested in Las Vegas for illegal gun possession without a permit.

Lil Baby was one of many celebrities in Las Vegas over the weekend celebrating James Harden’s 35th birthday. And while he should’ve been celebrating in casinos, TMZ reports that Lil Baby’s Vegas getaway was derailed after he ended up in handcuffs.

The rapper was allegedly caught carrying a concealed weapon at Encore nightclub without a permit.

In Clark County, Nevada, this is a felony, but it’s worth noting Baby has a registered permit in the state of Georgia. Local authorities are keeping the details to a minimum, but they revealed to TMZ that the rapper is currently being held on a $5,000 bond.

Lil Baby’s lawyers Drew Findling and David Chesnoff are on the case and working hard to uncover the truth.

“To be clear, Dominique Jones [Lil Baby] has a valid Georgia Carrying a Concealed Weapon (CCW) Permit. On his behalf we are actively investigating the facts and circumstances surrounding his arrest in Las Vegas,” the lawyers said in a statement to TMZ.

This could be a simple mix-up, but the question of the gun’s origin could complicate matters.

Seen On The #RHOA Scene: Haute Housewives Porsha Williams, Angela Oakley & Phaedra Parks Support Drew Sidora’s ‘Run’ ATL Premiere

2025 US Open - Day 4

Racket Talk: Taylor Townsend Whoops The White Tears Out Of Salty Sore Loser Jelena Ostapenko Who Said TT ‘Has No Education’

Allan Mueses Mugshot
2 Items

Former #LHHMIA Star Allan Mueses Arrested & Charged With 4 Counts Of Sexual Assault

Megan Thee Stallion x Klay Thompson playing baseball

Boo’d Up & Batter Up! Megan Thee Stallion Is Klay Thompson’s Gorgeous Good Luck Charm At Inaugural Sandlot Classic Baseball Game

2 Items

Lil Yachty Apologizes After Stephen Jackson Wanted All The Smoke Over George Floyd Punchline, Floyd’s Brother Demands Lyric Changed

Dr. D’Wayne Edwards, President of Pensole Lewis College of Business & Design

eHBCU Is In Session: HBCU President Dr. D’Wayne Edwards Is Digitally Redefining Black Excellence In Education [Exclusive]

