On Thursday, Lil Baby returned from his musical hiatus and dropped off a two-pack of records including one that seemingly dissed Gunna amid snitching accusations against the rapper.

The tracks “350” and “Crazy” feature his signature flow and formula. And while fans haven’t had much to say about “Crazy”, the track “350” is picking up steam amid listeners alleging that it contains a diss to Gunna.

“I been really on some whole other sh*t as of lately / I know one day it’s gon’ hit me, bro ain’t never comin’ back / Ain’t never say nothin’ ’bout it, n***a, you know you a rat / If I was f**ked up, I would’ve been a pimp, I’m rich, so I be payin’ ’em”

Since Gunna’s release after taking an Alford Plea in the YSL RICO trial, we haven’t seen him reunite with Lil Baby, and according to Complex, a clip from earlier this summer surfaced of Lil Baby stopping his DJ from playing their single”Drip Too Hard.”

In audio from the concert, Baby can be heard saying, “f**k the rats.”

Considering that Lil Baby has a close relationship with Young Thug, it’s understandable that he would be in support of the rapper who’s currently on trial, even if Gunna technically didn’t snitch on anyone.

Complex adds that in June an unreleased track from Lil Baby surfaced in which he clearly sent shots Gunna’s way.

“N***as taking pleas, I know that Slime [Young Thug] ain’t happy,” Baby said on the track.

Hopefully, these two can reach an understanding because they made great music tougher and we need more of it.

Listen to Lil Baby’s “350” below.