Celebrity

Jasmin Brown 'Loves Being A Servant' To Boyfriend Cam Newton

Jasmin Brown Says She ‘ŁØVĒŠ ßĒÏÑG Å ŠĒRVÅÑT’ Following Boyfriend ÇÅM ÑĒ₩TØÑ Admitting He’s ÅFRÅÏD ØF MÅRRÏÅGĒ

Published on August 30, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Jasmin Brown isn’t bothered by her boyfriend’s seemingly non-existent proposal plans–she’s going to keep coming with the wifey treatment, regardless.

148th Kentucky Derby

Source: Gunnar Word / Getty

Cam Newton is a father to eight kids by three different women, most recently welcoming his first child with girlfriend Jasmin Brown earlier this year. During a recent episode of his podcast, Funky Friday, the retired NFL star talked to his guest, Dr. Cheyenne Bryant, about the difference between low-functioning and high-functioning men, which is when he revealed that he wants to have more children.

Not only does he want more children, but Newton also “fears” marriage and divorce.

“I just want God to bring them,” he responded when asked if he wants more kids. “My point is this: my desire to get married is lower than my fear of divorce. As you would say it — you said it, I didn’t say it, I will agree — I’m just taking my time.”

Dr. Bryant went on to tell Cam that by having eight children with three different women, and still wanting more, he is creating broken homes, adding that it’s “completely unfair and it’s selfish.” The former baller didn’t necessarily disagree, admitting that people believe he’s low-functioning in his life and in his relationships.

Though Cam seemed accepting of her evaluation during the episode, his pettiness afterward shows that he was clearly a little hurt.

The former NFL quarterback titled a clip from his YouTube interview with Dr. Bryant, “You’re a 41 Year Old Relationship Coach But You’re Still Single.”

Folks on X finding out about the name of the clip brought even more hate Newton’s way, with most fans agreeing that Dr. Bryant ate him up and he’s upset about it.

 

But, one person who always seems to be on Newton’s side is his girlfriend, Jasmin, who went straight to Instagram after Cam’s podcast to tell fans to stop jumping to conclusions. Now, it seems like she’s doubling down on their relationship even more in her latest Instagram Story.

On Tuesday, Brown let fans in on her dinner preparation for Taco Tuesday, going on to explain that it “really” brings her joy “to serve.”

“I love being a servant, I love to serve,” Jasmin said to the camera. “I — it just brings me joy. I love it. I love serving… I don’t give a damn. I’ll be up at six o’clock [or] five thirty in the morning cooking breakfast – serving. I just love that. I love it.”

“It just gives me purpose,” Brown continued. “And now with a new baby — now I just feel even more purposeful.”

Of course, reactions to Jasmin’s declaration were mixed, to say the least, with a lot of commenters judging her for serving a man who openly talks about not wanting to marry her.

One fan wrote, “Serve ya husband, not someone who can’t fully commit to u.”

Another added, “Loves serving but your man just told the world he’s still looking for his wife!🫠”

“She’s preparing him for his wife👏🏾,” wrote another.

While the public certainly has a different outlook on their relationship, this is far from the first time Brown has insisted she’s more than happy as Cam’s girlfriend. Do your thing, girl…

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Cam Newton Newsletter

More from Bossip
Latest News

Seen On The #RHOA Scene: Haute Housewives Porsha Williams, Angela Oakley & Phaedra Parks Support Drew Sidora’s ‘Run’ ATL Premiere

2025 US Open - Day 4

Racket Talk: Taylor Townsend Whoops The White Tears Out Of Salty Sore Loser Jelena Ostapenko Who Said TT ‘Has No Education’

Allan Mueses Mugshot
2 Items

Former #LHHMIA Star Allan Mueses Arrested & Charged With 4 Counts Of Sexual Assault

Megan Thee Stallion x Klay Thompson playing baseball

Boo’d Up & Batter Up! Megan Thee Stallion Is Klay Thompson’s Gorgeous Good Luck Charm At Inaugural Sandlot Classic Baseball Game

2 Items

Lil Yachty Apologizes After Stephen Jackson Wanted All The Smoke Over George Floyd Punchline, Floyd’s Brother Demands Lyric Changed

Dr. D’Wayne Edwards, President of Pensole Lewis College of Business & Design

eHBCU Is In Session: HBCU President Dr. D’Wayne Edwards Is Digitally Redefining Black Excellence In Education [Exclusive]

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close