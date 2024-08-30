Jasmin Brown Says She ‘ŁØVĒŠ ßĒÏÑG Å ŠĒRVÅÑT’ Following Boyfriend ÇÅM ÑĒ₩TØÑ Admitting He’s ÅFRÅÏD ØF MÅRRÏÅGĒ

Jasmin Brown isn’t bothered by her boyfriend’s seemingly non-existent proposal plans–she’s going to keep coming with the wifey treatment, regardless.

Cam Newton is a father to eight kids by three different women, most recently welcoming his first child with girlfriend Jasmin Brown earlier this year. During a recent episode of his podcast, Funky Friday, the retired NFL star talked to his guest, Dr. Cheyenne Bryant, about the difference between low-functioning and high-functioning men, which is when he revealed that he wants to have more children.

Not only does he want more children, but Newton also “fears” marriage and divorce.

“I just want God to bring them,” he responded when asked if he wants more kids. “My point is this: my desire to get married is lower than my fear of divorce. As you would say it — you said it, I didn’t say it, I will agree — I’m just taking my time.”

Dr. Bryant went on to tell Cam that by having eight children with three different women, and still wanting more, he is creating broken homes, adding that it’s “completely unfair and it’s selfish.” The former baller didn’t necessarily disagree, admitting that people believe he’s low-functioning in his life and in his relationships.

Though Cam seemed accepting of her evaluation during the episode, his pettiness afterward shows that he was clearly a little hurt.

The former NFL quarterback titled a clip from his YouTube interview with Dr. Bryant, “You’re a 41 Year Old Relationship Coach But You’re Still Single.”

Folks on X finding out about the name of the clip brought even more hate Newton’s way, with most fans agreeing that Dr. Bryant ate him up and he’s upset about it.

But, one person who always seems to be on Newton’s side is his girlfriend, Jasmin, who went straight to Instagram after Cam’s podcast to tell fans to stop jumping to conclusions. Now, it seems like she’s doubling down on their relationship even more in her latest Instagram Story.

On Tuesday, Brown let fans in on her dinner preparation for Taco Tuesday, going on to explain that it “really” brings her joy “to serve.”

“I love being a servant, I love to serve,” Jasmin said to the camera. “I — it just brings me joy. I love it. I love serving… I don’t give a damn. I’ll be up at six o’clock [or] five thirty in the morning cooking breakfast – serving. I just love that. I love it.” “It just gives me purpose,” Brown continued. “And now with a new baby — now I just feel even more purposeful.”

Of course, reactions to Jasmin’s declaration were mixed, to say the least, with a lot of commenters judging her for serving a man who openly talks about not wanting to marry her.

One fan wrote, “Serve ya husband, not someone who can’t fully commit to u.” Another added, “Loves serving but your man just told the world he’s still looking for his wife!🫠” “She’s preparing him for his wife👏🏾,” wrote another.

While the public certainly has a different outlook on their relationship, this is far from the first time Brown has insisted she’s more than happy as Cam’s girlfriend. Do your thing, girl…