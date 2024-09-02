Cisco Rosada Says He And Drea Kelly Never Dated Despite Her 11 Year Relationship ‘Reveal’– ‘I Try To Just Do The Right Thing’

Drea Kelly may have some explaining to do after Creep Squad member Cisco Rosada set the record straight about their rumored relationship.

TheShadeRoom is reporting that despite Kelly claiming to have been in an 11-year relationship with Cisco, they’ve never dated and

You may recall the intimate video of Kelly and the Love and Hip Hop alum that included the dancer dressed in sheer lingerie as she poured Cisco a drink and rubbed his body. At the end of the video, it appeared that the two were kissing and the caption revealed their 11-year relationship.

“11 years ago… who knew? Here’s to 11 more and then some,” she wrote.

Many social media users reacted to the news in shock.

However, in a separate post a week later, the two seemingly doubled down on the relationship. This time, Cisco posted a video of Kelly revealing that she met him at NeNe’s wedding while he was still dating Jennifer Williams. In the video, the music producer stood beside her but appeared uncomfortable as Kelly spoke about their first interactions. Still, Kelly continued, stating that he was the “man he said he would be.”

“I would’ve never thought, 11 years ago, that that conversation we had — he is the man that he promised he would be.”

Elsewhere in the video, Cisco stated that she “had been there for him in the past” and called her “beautiful” further fueling relationship rumors. His caption however was centered around his CBM Entertainment business and ended with “If you know you know!”

Cisco Says He Has Never Had Relations With Drea Kelly

Now Cisco’s clarifying that he’s not dating Kelly, and never was. In a video obtained by TheShadeRoom, Cisco spoke out and said while he and Drea Kelly have a “lot of love and affection for each other,” there’s nothing there romantically.

“I’ve known her for a long time, beautiful woman, but right now, I want to focus on getting the kids’ projects started and just doing the right thing by them musically,” said Cisco.

When asked if the two have ever had a sexual relationship, Cisco said he never had relations with her.

“Nah. Beautiful woman, great body and all that, really sweet, but I try to just do the right thing,” he said.

TSR reports that Cisco’s manager also clarified that the clips were misunderstood and “taken out of context.”

Cisco’s manager says the contexts of the clips were misunderstood and that the duo have solely been longtime friends, having known one another for 11 years. The producer says he is currently focusing on producing music and working with the artists signed to the CBM label.

As you can imagine social media is NOT here for Cisco’s explanation.

One Instagram user commented under the post;”

“So friends wear lingerie and take photoshoots together?”

Another user chimed in and added;

“Those men claim you in the bedroom but not in public.” “An 11 year situationship is crazy,” another user stated.

Aside from deleting the post of her in lingerie, Drea Kelly has not addressed Cisco’s statements.

Did YOU think that Cisco and Drea Kelly were dating?