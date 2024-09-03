Cardi Claps Back At Barbz Claiming She Used Her Maternity Shoot For Some ‘Pedophile’ Petty Nicki Minaj Shade: ‘Are You Dumb??’

No matter what’s going on in the world, some things never change–like Cardi B and Nicki Minaj’s longtime feud, and fans fueling the flames of it.

After announcing her pregnancy and filing for divorce on the same day, Cardi is being accused of multi-tasking even more by throwing some Nicki shade into her maternity shoot.

On Sunday, September 1, the rapper took to Instagram to share not only photos from a new maternity shoot but a tiny peek at her latest ultrasound.

In the first two slides, Cardi is wearing a bra top and matching boots that go all the way up her thigh, adding a bright blue moto jacket on top. Keeping her growing belly uncovered, she posed on a motorcycle in front of a graffiti wall in her native New York City while showing off her bump.

But, despite the stunning flicks, many fans couldn’t help but focus on what the graffiti behind her actually said, with thin white writing right being Cardi’s head reading, “PEDOPHILE.”

“Soo am i the only one who read what the wall says?” one fan asked. “Having the word “pedohile” in your maternity shoot is so weird,” another wrote.

In the replies to these questions, some folks started to theorize that the Love & Hip Hop alum posed by that word on purpose, trying to send a message to Nicki Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty. The rapper’s husband is a registered sex offender, which came after being convicted of attempted rape in the first degree in 1995 for assaulting a then-16-year-old girl.

Once rumors of these subliminals made it to X, Cardi caught wind of the conversation, replying to one fan who insisted, “It’s a little weird to have a term like [that] in the background for a maternity shoot, don’t you think?”

“First of all we literally picked a random street because paparazzi was hounding us everywhere,” the rapper began in her reply. “This was supposed to be my original first picture and we had to edit the photos in minutes because the shoot got leaked. Didn’t even have time to go over every detail because people were busy trying to expose my pregnancy as ‘aha’ moment.” Cardi continued, “Second I’m ALWAYS with the s**ts but I’m not using MY MATERNITY shoot to be funny. Are you dumb??”

When another fan insisted Cardi was making excuses, pointing out that big stars have whole teams to avoid stuff like this, the rapper posted screenshots to prove the graffiti was simply an oversight.

“A team?? B*ch my makeup artist touched up the picture because we didn’t have time for all that, it says the date and nobody was paying attention to the graffiti.”

Cardi Recently Reunited With Her Estranged Husband Offset For Their Son’s Birthday

In other Cardi news, the star recently reunited with her estranged husband Offset for their son Wave Set’s third birthday on Saturday, August 31.

Even amid their divorce, things seemed to be all smiles while celebrating their little one. After sharing a couple of snaps of herself, Cardi went on to post a video of Wave dancing with his dad during the party.

In the adorable clip, Offset and his son matched in jeans and Timberlands, dancing as the Migos rapper hyped Wave up. In the end, Offset smiled and swept the 3-year-old up off the ground and into his arms.

Despite Cardi filing for divorce for the second time in their seven-year marriage, the former couple seem more than happy to put on a good front for their kids. Together, the pair also share a daughter Kulture Kiari, 6. Offset is also dad to sons Jordan, 14, and Kody, 9, and daughter Kalea Marie, 9, from previous relationships.