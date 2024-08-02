Entertainment

Social Media Reacts To Cardi B Filing For Divorce From Offset

The Door Is Dat Way: Here's What Happened When Cardi B Filed For Divorce From Moonwalking Migo Offset (AGAIN)

Published on August 2, 2024

Social media is buzzing over Cardi B slapping Offset with divorce papers (AGAIN) in a not-very-shocking development that coincided with the star announcing that she’s pregnant with baby no. 3. Congrats!

According to reports from Page Six, the ‘WAP’ rapper’s rep revealed that she filed for divorce from her estranged husband on Wednesday, July 31. The outlet went on to say that Cardi is seeking primary custody of their children.

A source close to the situation told Page Six that the latest round of Offset cheating rumors were not what made Cardi file for divorce a second time.

“They’ve grown apart,” the source claims. “That’s what drove her to this decision more than anything else. This is something she wants to do.”

“It’s not something that happened overnight… They’ve both been on the same page. There wasn’t [pushback]. They’ve grown apart and that feeling has gotten stronger overtime. It’s become unavoidable.”

Naturally, the internet erupted with reactions to the divorce news that comes after Cardi seemingly did everything to save her marriage.

Earlier this week, the messy Migo denied the latest round of cheating rumors after he was spotted with a pregnant woman he supposedly dated in the past.

A few days later, Cardi was spotted out in New York City with a pretty visible baby bump that she eventually confirmed with her announcement.

The estranged couple (who have been married since 2017) share a daughter, Kulture, 5, and a son, Wave, 2, along with multiple homes and other valuable assets.

At some point, we’re sure Offset will directly address the divorce filing but, until then, he appears to be coping by previewing new music online.

Do you think this is the end of Cardi and Offset? Tell us down below and peep the social media hysteria over Cardi’s divorce filing on the flip.

https://twitter.com/CelebLoveBardi/status/1819007342735761557

