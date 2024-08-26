Barbz Bite Back: Fan Sues Nicki Minaj For Slander, Rapper Claims He’s Been Harassing Her For ‘Years On End To No Avail’

The relationship Nicki Minaj has with her fanbase certainly is one of a kind, and one angry Barb is taking legal action against her.

One fan, in particular, is upset with the Queens native after she allegedly publicly humiliated him by calling him a “mentally unstable stalker,” which has led to the fan filing a lawsuit.

According to reports from TMZ, Minaj was named as a defendant in the suit filed by Tameer Peak in Los Angeles Superior Court. In his complaint, Tameer refers to himself as one of Nicki’s most dedicated supporters for the past 15 years, even claiming he helped her promote her 2023 project Pink Friday 2.

Love Bossip? Get more! Join the Bossip Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

In the suit, Peak goes on to explain that in 2017, the rapper went through her “Nicki hate train” phase, which consisted of her accusing fans, like Tameer, of being paid moles sent to sabotage her. Because of this paranoia, he claims Minaj publicly ridiculed him, inviting him to her hotel on one occasion to embarrass him in front of 100,000 viewers on Instagram Live.

The documents also claim that Nicki mistreated him during a Super Bowl weekend event in 2020 when her husband, Kenneth Petty, battered him. Peak alleges that Nicki later referred to the incident in a DM, confirming that it happened.

Tameer goes on to claim that Minaj also targeted him on X during several Stationhead sessions while interacting live with fans.

Nicki allegedly wrote, “It’s clear they’re not necessarily, you know, a full basket umm at the picnic,” during one session, which Peak took that to mean he was mentally unstable. In another, he says Minaj accused him of being “one sandwich short of a picnic” and receiving a check from the government, implying he was on welfare.

With these claims, Peak is suing Nicki Minaj for $5 million in damages for reputational harm, emotional distress, and financial loss.

In response to the lawsuit, Nicki’s attorney Judd Burstein sent a statement to TMZ, saying, “Mr. Peak has been harassing Nicki on social media for years on end to no avail.”

“He has now graduated to seeking to shake her down financially with manifestly false allegations and legally frivolous claims,” Burstein continued. “He will regret having gone down this disreputable road when he is forced to pay her legal fees as required by California law.”

Funnily enough, some Beyoncé fans might recognize the Barb suing Nicki. As revealed in a Complex interview last year, Tameer Peak dressed up as an alien and attended multiple shows throughout Bey’s Renaissance Tour.

He attended so many shows in his Alien Superstar-inspired costume that he even got acknowledged by Bey on stage.

“You’ve been to a lot of shows and you are committed, and you’re killing this, superstar,” she said during the show.

Hey, nobody can say Tameer’s not dedicated!