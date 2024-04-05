Bossip Video

A #RHOP reunion preview has watchers up in arms because it features Robyn Dixon peppering Candiace Dillard Bassett’s husband Chris with questions about an alleged mistress. The clip has people peeved considering that the mistress rumor has been debunked and because Dixon seemingly didn’t “have that same energy” for her own husband.

On Sunday, Real Housewives of Potomac fans will see part two of the reunion where the ladies’ husbands hit the stage.

A preview shows one of the “green-eyed bandits” (once again ) bringing up rumors that Candiace’s hubby Chris had an alleged mistress who shared NSFW photos with a blogger. She would later confirm that she fabricated the entire thing, but that didn’t stop Robyn Dixon from making it a topic of discussion.

After host Andy Cohen asked Chris if he believed that Dixon was in on a “plot” against him to deflect from her husband Juan’s scandal, Chris declined to answer.

“Honestly, after last year’s reunion I’m tired of talking about it,” said Chris Bassett. “I haven’t talked about it, I haven’t tweeted about anything, I just really don’t give a f***.”

The chef was then asked about the alleged mistress who made headlines with allegations that she not only had an affair with him but aborted his child. She also produced alleged screenshots of their conversations before retracting her statements.

“No, I’ve never met this person,” said Chris when he was asked if he ever met the woman in question. “So the screenshots…” said Robyn joining the convo. “I’ve never met this person,” reiterated Chris while Robyn continued. “So she photoshopped screenshots from your account?” “I’ll say it to you one more time,” he said firmly. “I’ve never met this person.”

Robyn then continued to press the issue as Chris repeated himself.

As you can imagine, people are none too pleased with Robyn’s line of questioning and they’re blasting her on social media.

What do YOU think about Robyn Dixon questioning Chris Bassett during the #RHOP Reunion?