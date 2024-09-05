Entertainment

Turn That Frown Upside Down & Watch The New 'Smile 2' Trailer

Turn That Frown Upside Down & Watch The Creepy New Trailer For ‘Smile 2’

Published on September 5, 2024

Are you ready for Smile 2?

After giving audiences the creeps with his surprise smash Smile, filmmaker Parker Finn is back with Smile 2 which aims to elevate the modern Horror genre by taking the terror on tour with a global Pop star.

In Smile 2, Pop sensation Skye Riley (Naomi Scott) is gearing up for a world tour when she begins to experience increasingly terrifying events. As the horrors ramp up and the pressures of fame take their toll, Skye must confront her dark past to regain control of her life before it spirals out of control.

Check out the creepy trailer below:

Written and directed by Finn, the highly anticipated sequel stars Naomi Scott, Lukas Gage, Rosemarie DeWitt, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Peter Jacobson, Ray Nicholson, Dylan Gelula, Raúl Castillo, and Kyle Gallner.

In an interview with Julia Cunningham and Jess Cagle on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show, Gage revealed that there’s one scene that was so “gory” and “disgusting” that he threw up off-camera while filming.

“It’s so terrifying,” he said. “It was the first time I’ve ever been on a set where I was genuinely afraid and I actually got sick to my stomach in one take.”

“I didn’t think I would. I just, it was so gory and so disgusting,” he continued. “It’s legitimately that scary. I’m not even just lying. I’ve never been on something that truly terrified me. The crew was terrified filming because, I don’t know. Parker Finn is, he knows that genre so well.”

Smile 2 brings its ghastly grins to theaters October 18, 2024.

