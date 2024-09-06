Divorces

Jeannie Mai Claims Jeezy Isn't Complying With Divorce Settlement

Jeannie Mai Claims Jeezy Isn’t Following Through With Divorce Settlement, Allegedly Owes Her Money & Two Car Titles

Published on September 6, 2024

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy’s divorce hasn’t been the smoothest and now, the talk show host is claiming there’s yet another bump in the road.

In their divorce settlement, Jeannie claims Jeezy agreed to pay her for daycare costs and school tuition for their little one along with depositing at least $500,000 in an interest-bearing account. The rapper is reportedly also meant to transfer Mai the title for two cars and cover four months of her rent.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, however, the former cohost of The Real says her ex-husband is not following through with many of the things they agreed to when they finalized their divorce.

Jeannie goes on to claim that Jeezy already owes her $4,000 for tuition and childcare costs for their 2-year-old daughter, Monaco. Not only that, the mother also says the rapper hasn’t given her access to the $500K account he was supposed to set up for their child.

The talk show host says their divorce settlement also called for her to keep a 2021 Range Rover and a 2022 Ford Bronco, but she says Jeezy has yet to transfer the titles over to her. This has both prevented her from being able to insure the vehicles and delayed her ability to have the Bronco shipped from Atlanta to Los Angeles, reports TMZ citing official court docs.

Finally, Jeannie claims the divorce settlement calls for her ex-husband to cover her rent for May through August, but she says he has yet to reimburse her. Because of that, he reportedly owes his ex $92,417.39 for nearly four months of rent payments.

After Jeezy filed for divorce on Sept. 14, 2023, the former couple finalized their split on June 11. At the time, as reported by TMZ, their divorce settlement was put under seal, making this the first time we’ve gotten a glimpse into their agreement.

Mai now claims her legal team has tried to get Jeezy to follow through with the terms of their settlement by going through his lawyers, but she says his team stopped responding in July. Now, because of his unresponsiveness, she’s asking the court for help enforcing the settlement.

Jeannie wants her ex-husband to be held in contempt and is going after him for what she says he owes, along with interest.

