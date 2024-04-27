Bossip Video

Nearly a year after filing for divorce, Jeezy and Jeannie Mai are still battling it out in court. New court filings show evidence of the allegations of child abuse, neglect, and domestic violence, and Jeannie recently revealed the gun-toting receipts to back it up. From the looks of things, these allegations are just the beginning of a long and nasty legal battle.

As BOSSIP reported, Jay Jenkins, aka Jeezy, filed for divorce from Jeannie Mai on Sept. 14, 2023. Since the announcement, each party has made several allegations. Not only are the two battling a messy divorce, but the former couple have a two-year-old daughter they are fighting for custody over. Jeezy reportedly filed for joint custody along with his divorce filings.

Divorce proceedings between the two were seemingly calm until October 2023. According to RadarOnline, Mai grew increasingly concerned for her daughter’s safety after their daughter, Monaco, found an AK-47 in her dad’s Louis Vuitton bag. As a result, Mai and Monaco left the Atlanta home they shared as a family.

In the court documents, the mother of one also stated the same gun was sitting next to the bed for anyone, including their daughter, to access. It was also alleged that Jeezy would often walk around their home toting the AK-47. The court documents show photo evidence of these claims.

BOSSIP also reported Jeezy nixed his decision to file for joint custody. After Mai left the home with Monaco, he requested the judge grant him primary custody so that she could have more stability.

Jeannie Mai Claims Jeezy Was Abusive Towards Her During Their Marriage

The former The Real co-host provided a statement from staff inside the home. They stated they witnessed Jeezy leave bullets in locations like the kitchen, which could be a choking hazard for their daughter. Mai feels that these are reasonable grounds for their daughter not to be in the home as a response to Jeezy’s claims of “gatekeeping” their daughter.

Allegations of abuse also extend to Jeannie, who claims that Jeezy has put her in danger numerous times. She alleges that Jeezy choked her from behind and then pushed her down the stairs while they visited the Ritz Carlton in San Fransico on April 12, 2022.

Mai also provided receipts of text messages between her and her estranged husband in which he was apologizing for putting her in danger. This came after Jeezy allegedly caused a golf cart crash while driving drunk.

The rapper responded to his ex, denying the accusations of neglect and abuse as “false” and “deeply disturbing.”

“This malicious attempt to tarnish my character and disrupt my family is ridiculous. It‘s disheartening to witness the manipulation and deceit at play and at this time my main concern is being an active father to our daughter as I continue to fight for court mandated joint custody,” he said in a statement.

Although Jeezy and Jeannie Mai signed a prenup, this battle is far from over.