Bossip Video

Jeezy is calling on former partners as character witnesses in the messy divorce proceedings between him and Jeannie Mai.

According to Page Six, the rapper’s ex, Mai, with whom he shares 10-year-old daughter Amra Nor Jenkins, filed an affidavit testifying on his behalf.

“I’ve witnessed Jay be a devoted, caring, and present Father to our daughter and his oldest child [Jadarius Jenkins],” she wrote. “For almost four years, Jay’s eldest child lived with us and I was able to see their relationship grow every day. At no point was Jay ever physically, mentally or emotionally abusive to his children or I.”

Though Mai went on to call Jeezy “one of the most peaceful people,” she and the “Put On” rapper also found themselves in court back in 2020 when she alleged he refused to pay court-ordered $10,000 in child support. She also claimed that Jeezy had failed to cover their daughter’s medical expenses and private school tuition, the outlet reports. We’re happy to hear that things have since improved between the two.

Jeezy also called upon he and Mai’s nanny who submitted an affidavit attesting to his parenting abilities. Minhee Hoffler filed the statement on his behalf saying,

“As a caretaker, I believe Mr. Jenkins gives his daughters the support they need as they grow into young women in the future,” she wrote. “Mr. Jenkins is a hardworking person, but even a more hardworking dad.”

Mai and her legal team don’t seem to be buying the narrative. A rep for the former The Real co-host responded to the new claims.

“It seems Mr. Jenkins is trying to distort the truth once more by employing people to file false statements and claims against Ms. Mai, attempting to contradict real-time evidence and factual events. We are eager to present all the evidence in court.”

Jeezy and Mai were married for two years before the rapper filed for divorce in September 2023. In an April court filing, the TV personality claimed she was choked and pushed down the stairs by her former rapper beau. She further alleged that he was negligent to their two-year-old daughter Monaco. Jeezy has denied all claims.