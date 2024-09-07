Rich Homie Quan’s Father Says Losing His ‘Best Friend’ Has Left Him With ‘Unbearable Pain’

Rich Homie Quan’s father breaks his silence on the passing of his son revealing he lost his best friend and firstborn.

Hip-hop is mourning the loss of Atlanta hitmaker Rich Homie Quan, who passed this week at 34. The unexpected passing was yet another reminder life is too short. Once again we are stuck remembering how fragile life is and questioning why we don’t give flowers sooner. While his peers struggle with the loss of Quan, his father breaks his silence describing his range of emotions.

Quan’s father took to Instagram to reveal he lost his firstborn and “best friend.”

“Unbearable pain. Lord please please please help me to understand this.” he started his post. “To lose my son (my first born, my best friend. Lord please let this be a dream” he continued. “Yall pray for me and my family. I feel like I’m being crushed to a million pieces.”

No parent should have to bury their child and carry that pain daily as they try to move forward. Rich Homie Quan delivered joy, classics, and positivity to the world and cemented his place in hip-hop. From Michigan State’s football team down to your favorite rapper his respects are being paid all over the internet. You can read a recap of the condolences for Quan here.

Make sure you head to your favorite streaming service and spin RHQ’s classic at some point today.

You can read the emotional Instagram message below.