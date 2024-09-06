Migos On The Mend: Quavo Says ‘Good’ Conversation With Offset Took Place After Rich Homie Quan’s Passing

After posting an emotional tribute to Rich Homie Quan, Quavo reveals he had a “good convo” with Offset despite their rumored differences.

After Rich Homie Quan’s passing, tributes to the rapper started pouring in on social media, including one from Migos member Quavo who posted a tribute reminding us just how short life can truly be.

The picture featured himself, Young Thug, Rich Homie Quan, Takeoff, and Offset in the studio right as their careers took off. Quavo’s picture showcased that everyone in the photo is either dead, in jail, or not on speaking terms.

After posting the photo, social media immediately encouraged him to patch things up with Offset after the Migos fallout.

Last year Quavo and Offset reunited at the BET Awards to pay homage to Takeoff but the energy was clear it wouldn’t be much more. Offset later stated that they aren’t on “sucker sh*t” with each other confirming that while there’s no beef, they don’t have much of a relationship.

On Thursday however, Quavo provided an update and said he had a “Good convo with my Bro [Offset].”

Tomorrow isn’t promised and these two Atlanta legends not speaking just doesn’t make sense.

Granted we don’t know the full extent of their issues, but it seems like they’re working towards healing their relationship.