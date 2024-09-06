Public Figures

Quavo Reveals Positive Conversation With Offset Occurred

Migos On The Mend: Quavo Says ‘Good’ Conversation With Offset Took Place After Rich Homie Quan’s Passing

Published on September 6, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Quavo & Offset - BET Awards 2023 - Backstage

Quavo & Offset – Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty

After posting an emotional tribute to Rich Homie Quan, Quavo reveals he had a “good convo” with Offset despite their rumored differences.

After Rich Homie Quan’s passing, tributes to the rapper started pouring in on social media, including one from Migos member Quavo who posted a tribute reminding us just how short life can truly be.

Related Stories

The picture featured himself, Young Thug, Rich Homie Quan, Takeoff, and Offset in the studio right as their careers took off. Quavo’s picture showcased that everyone in the photo is either dead, in jail, or not on speaking terms.

After posting the photo, social media immediately encouraged him to patch things up with Offset after the Migos fallout.

Last year Quavo and Offset reunited at the BET Awards to pay homage to Takeoff but the energy was clear it wouldn’t be much more.  Offset later stated that they aren’t on “sucker sh*t” with each other confirming that while there’s no beef, they don’t have much of a relationship.

On Thursday however, Quavo provided an update and said he had a “Good convo with my Bro [Offset].”

Tomorrow isn’t promised and these two Atlanta legends not speaking just doesn’t make sense.

Granted we don’t know the full extent of their issues, but it seems like they’re working towards healing their relationship.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Newsletter Offset Quavo rich homie quan Takeoff

More from Bossip
Latest News
Latto x 21 Savage

Is It Giving Baecation? Latto & 21 Savage Reignite Romance Rumors In Seemingly Boo’d Up Boat Pics

Actor Jussie Smollett Appears Outside Of Court After It Was Announced That All Charges Have Been Dropped Against Him
15 Items

Hoax? Police Corruption? Or A Scheme That Todd Set Up? Netflix’s ‘The Truth About Jussie Smollett?’ Sends Social Media Spiraling Into A FRENZY

Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia attend "Single Not Searching" Premiere Hosted By Lisa Raye

You Got It, Big Money! Porsha Williams Claims Simon Guobadia Owes Her $700K After He Reveals Alleged ‘RHOA’ Star’s Income

Denzel Washington and A$AP Rocky attend FRANCE-FILM-FESTIVAL-CANNES

I’m Leaving With Something! Denzel Washington Hilariously Hijacks A$AP Rocky’s Watch Mid-Interview: ‘That Watch Is Gone!’

Allan Mueses Mugshot
2 Items

Former #LHHMIA Star Allan Mueses Arrested & Charged With 4 Counts Of Sexual Assault

7th Annual AAFCA TV Honors

Kang & Coretta Foreva: Meagan Good Insists Jonathan Majors Is A ‘Prize Too,’ Speaks On ‘Undeniable’ Love That Transformed Their Friendship Into Romance

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close