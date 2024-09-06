Celebrities Send Condolences After Rich Homie Quan's Passing
So Sad: Celebs Send Condolences After Rich Homie Quan’s Sudden Passing
After the sudden and tragic passing of Atlanta rapper Rich Homie Quan, celebrities flooded social media with memories and condolences.
On September 5, Atlanta rapper Rich Homie Quan tragically passed away at his home in Atlanta. According to TMZ, his girlfriend found him unresponsive when she returned home and immediately called 911. During the 911 call, she revealed he wasn’t breathing and when she tried to move him, he began foaming at the mouth.
Rich Homie Quan helped usher in a new wave of Atlanta artists with his smash single “Some Type Of Way” which shot him to superstardom.
After news of his passing spread, celebrities from all industries shared their top memories of the artist. Former Michigan State players reflected on how his debut smash single helped power them to the top of the football mountain 10 years ago.
Playboi Carti was on stage accepting his Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players Award and took a moment to send his condolences to Rich Homie Quan’s family and friends.
Perhaps the saddest post came from fellow Atlanta rapper Quavo who shared a picture of himself alongside Quan, Young Thug, Takeoff, and Offset.
In his post, he pointed out that Thug is locked up, that he isn’t speaking to Offset, and Rich Homie Quan and Takeoff are no longer with us.
Click the next page to see condolences from Metro Boomin, Jacquees, 2 Chainz, Boosie, and more.
The memories of Rich Homie Quan as a person and as an artist continued in the hours after his death. People also reflected on the music he made with Young Thug which produced some of their biggest hits.
It’s hard to tell anyone over 30 that “Lifestyle” wasn’t the greatest hit of the 2010s.
The two were members of Rich Gang alongside Birdman and Quan and Thug’s chemistry flowed on other tracks like “Flava.” The music they made together sounded like a genre of its own.
Young Thug is currently on trial but cameras spotted him moments after the news broke. Some fans believe his somber face is because he may have found out about the passing of his former collaborator.
We’re sending sincere thoughts and prayers to all those affected by the passing of Rich Homie Quan.
See more celebrity reactions below.
