So Sad: Celebs Send Condolences After Rich Homie Quan’s Sudden Passing

After the sudden and tragic passing of Atlanta rapper Rich Homie Quan, celebrities flooded social media with memories and condolences.

On September 5, Atlanta rapper Rich Homie Quan tragically passed away at his home in Atlanta. According to TMZ, his girlfriend found him unresponsive when she returned home and immediately called 911. During the 911 call, she revealed he wasn’t breathing and when she tried to move him, he began foaming at the mouth.

Rich Homie Quan helped usher in a new wave of Atlanta artists with his smash single “Some Type Of Way” which shot him to superstardom.

After news of his passing spread, celebrities from all industries shared their top memories of the artist. Former Michigan State players reflected on how his debut smash single helped power them to the top of the football mountain 10 years ago.

Playboi Carti was on stage accepting his Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players Award and took a moment to send his condolences to Rich Homie Quan’s family and friends.

Perhaps the saddest post came from fellow Atlanta rapper Quavo who shared a picture of himself alongside Quan, Young Thug, Takeoff, and Offset.

In his post, he pointed out that Thug is locked up, that he isn’t speaking to Offset, and Rich Homie Quan and Takeoff are no longer with us.

