Shannon Sharpe Addresses Viral Meltdown & On-Air Issue With Chad Ochocinco, Denies ‘Acting Like Skip Bayless’

Shannon Sharpe addressed a recent disastrous episode of Nightcap with Chad Ochocino and allegations that he “pulled a Skip Bayless.”

Over the weekend, Shannon Sharpe and Chad Ochocinco’s podcast Nightcap underwent several technical difficulties. Sharpe complained several times throughout the episode about feedback in his ear and insisted it was his team’s fault. At one point he even yelled, slapped the microphone away, and refused to talk.

On social media, a clip went viral of Sharpe scolding Ochocinco over his tardiness while the co-host remained calm and explained the reason for his lateness. Apparently, Ochocinco had to wait for a tow truck to help him get keys out of a locked car and Sharpe was none too pleased about it.

“Why would you run the risk of being late?” asked the hall of famer.

Shannon Sharpe Addresses Technical Difficulties On Nightcap, Skip Bayless Comparisons

On Sunday, Shannon Sharpe responded to tweets accusing him of treating his co-host “how Skip Bayless did him.”

The host kicked things off by first speaking on the technical difficulties the Nightcap team faced that caused him to storm out.

“It wasn’t anything, it wasn’t like a malfunction, somehow the audio had clicked on on the video that was playing,” said Sharpe. “So I could hear that back in my ear. So that was nothing that people back in the studio was doing,” he continued. “That was no fault of their own, that was just something that had just all of a sudden happened and it just took us a minute to figure out.”

Sharpe then addressed the backlash he faced over his treatment of Ochocinco and shrugged it off saying that he strives for greatness, unlike Bayless.

“There’s been a lot said, ‘Well, you trying to do toOcho, what Skip did to you, blah, blah, blah’,” said Sharpe. “No, what I am gonna do is that l’m gonna push, l’m gonna pull, l’m gonna drag Ocho to a level that he didn’t think he could get to.”

While Shannon had good intentions, he should have known social media would have had strong opinions, especially after how poorly he handled the technical difficulties. As long as his co-host is okay with what happened, however, that’s all that matters. Everyone has off days on the job but most aren’t live-streaming to thousands of watchers.