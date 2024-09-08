Bompton Blessings: Kendrick Lamar Headlining 2025 Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show

After a standout year that included an OV-h*e obliteration, Kendrick Lamar is taking his Compton talents to Super Bowl LIX.

Roc Nation, NFL, and Apple Music announced Sunday, that Kendrick Lamar will headline the 2025 Apple Music Super Bowl LIX halftime show.

According to a press release, it will happen on Feb. 9, 2025, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans with creative direction provided by pgLang, the creative imprint co-founded by the rapper.

In a video announcement for the big news, Kendrick is seen tossing footballs to an unseen receiver before hunting at his Drake victory by saying there’s no such thing as “round twos” when it comes to a championship.

“What the deal everybody? My name Kendrick Lamar and I’ll be performing at Super Bowl 59. Will you be pulling up? I hope so,” says the rapper. “You know it’s only one opportunity to win a championship, no round twos. I wouldn’t want to miss it. Meet me in New Orleans, February 9, 2025. Wear your best dress too, even if you’re watching from home.”

This will be the sixth year that Roc Nation will program the halftime show. The telecast will be produced by DPS with Roc Nation and Jesse Collins serving as executive producers, and Hamish Hamilton serving as director. Roc Nation will also serve as the strategic entertainment advisor of the live performance.

JAY-Z applauded Apple Music for continuing its multi-year partnership with the NFL and Roc Nation via Kendrick Lamar saying;

“Kendrick Lamar is truly a once-in-a-generation artist and performer,. His deep love for hip-hop and culture informs his artistic vision. He has an unparalleled ability to define and influence culture globally. Kendrick’s work transcends music, and his impact will be felt for years to come.”

“Few artists have impacted music and culture as profoundly as Kendrick Lamar. Time and time again, Kendrick has proven his unique ability to craft moments that resonate, redefine, and ultimately shake the very foundation of hip-hop,” added Seth Dudowsky, Head of Music at the NFL. “We’re excited to collaborate with Kendrick, Roc Nation, and Apple Music to deliver another unforgettable Halftime Show.”

Kendrick also expressed his excitement over bringing rap to the big stage…

“Rap music is still the most impactful genre to date,” he said in an official statement. “And I’ll be there to remind the world why. They got the right one.”

and Oliver Schusser, Apple’s Vice President of Apple Music, Apple TV+, Sports, and Beats, called the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show a “celebration of the music we love and the incredible artists who make it, all on the world’s biggest stage.”

“Apple is thrilled to bring this show, starring the absolutely incomparable Kendrick Lamar, to fans worldwide with Apple Music’s industry leading Spatial Audio quality along with tons of exclusive videos, interviews, playlists and so much more across Apple Music,” added Schusser.

Kendrick previously performed at the halftime show in 2022 alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and 50 Cent which garnered five Creative Arts Emmy nominations. The critically acclaimed performance won three including Outstanding Variety Special (Live), a first-ever for the show.

A press release also notes that the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Starring Usher became the most-watched halftime performance of all time and garnered three 2024 Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Variety Special (LIVE).

In 2023, The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna scored five Emmy nominations, taking home two, including Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special, a first in Super Bowl Halftime history.

Will YOU be tuning in to Super Bowl LIX to see Kendrick Lamar?