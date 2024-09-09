For Your Information

James Earl Jones Dies

R.I.P. Actor James Earl Jones Dies At 93, Social Media Celebrates EGOT Winner’s Iconic Career

Published on September 9, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Ionic EGOT-winning actor turned ancestor James Earl Jones has sadly died.

James Earl Jones

Source: Jemal Countess / Getty

Reps for Jones confirmed to Deadline that he passed away Monday morning at his home in Dutchess County, NY. He was 93.

Known for his trademark commanding voice, he voiced legendary Star Wars villain Darth Vader and built an extraordinary career that spanned over 60 years.

He made his Broadway debut in 1958 at the Cort Theatre, which as Global Grind previously reported was renamed the James Earl Jones Theatre in his honor in 2022. The renaming came after a$47 million restoration and expansion of the building.

Jones’ ability to revisit key roles was a hallmark of his career. He voiced Mufasa in Disney’s The Lion King (1994), its 1998 sequel, and the 2019 remake.

He also played CIA deputy director Vice Admiral James Greer in three Jack Ryan films: The Hunt for Red October (1990), Patriot Games (1992), and Clear and Present Danger (1994).

His final performance was in 2021’s Coming 2 America, where he reprised his role as King Jaffe Joffer from the 1988 Eddie Murphy comedy, Coming to America.

Coming 2 America Production Stills

Source: Courtesy Amazon Studios / Amazon Studios

Deadline reports that he was nominated for a Best Actor Oscar for his role in The Great White Hope (1971) and received an honorary Oscar in 2012. An eight-time Emmy nominee, he secured two wins in 1991: Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Gabriel’s Fire and Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or Special for Heat Wave.

On Broadway, Jones dominated earning four Tony Award nominations for Best Actor in a Play. He won twice—first in 1969 for The Great White Hope and again in 1987 for his role as Troy Maxson in August Wilson’s Fences. In 2017, he was honored with a Special Tony Award.

His legacy of excellence also includes being a 2002 Kennedy Center Honoree and receiving Lifetime Achievement Awards from SAG-AFTRA in 2009 and the National Board of Review in 1995.

We will miss him dearly.

R.I.P. James Earl Jones.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

James Earl Jones

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

2023 espnW Summit NYC

Molly Qerim’s Career In Pictures: A Look Back At Her Legacy In Sports Media

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Louis Vuitton: Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2026

JAY-Z & Beyoncé Spotted Sitting Next To Jared Kushner & Ivanka Trump At REFORM Alliance Charity Event Sparks Outrage

Hip-Hop Wired
Chris Brown Performs At Chase Field

An Electric Experience: The Wildest, Most Lit & Unforgettable Photos From Chris Brown’s Breezy Bowl XX Tour So Far

Global Grind
HOLLYWOOD, CA. UPN's ``Girlfriends show. A day in the life of Girlfriends, UPN s comedy about four s

25 Years of Sisterhood — Where The Cast Of 'Girlfriends' Is Today

MadameNoire
Latest News
Summer Walker and her "Special Friend" attend 2025 MTV Video Music Awards

‘F**k My Type!’ Summer Walker Pops Out With PeePaw PDA At MTV VMAs, Elderly Entanglement Sparks ‘Sugar Daddy’ Speculation With ‘Special Friend’

Rolling Ray

R.I.P. Influencer Rolling Ray Passes Away At 28, Zeus Network Releases Statement

Karen Huger

#RHOP Release: Karen Huger Leaves Jail Early After Serving 6 Months For DUI, Cameras Reportedly Rolling

Hugo Hernandez-Mendez x Dacara Thompson

Maryland Man Charged With Murder After Missing 19-Year-Old Dacara Thompson Found Dead

"We Playin' Spades" Podcast Series

Cheaper By The Dozen Debunked: Ubiquitous Baby Daddy Nick Cannon Claims Having 12 Kids Was A ‘Trauma Response’ To Mariah Carey Divorce

Donald Trump Holds Primary Night Event In Columbia, SC

History Hater: Donald Trump Orders The Removal Of All Signs And Exhibits On Enslavement From National Parks

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close