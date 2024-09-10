Mo’ Money: OnlyFans Reports Company High Revenue For 2023, Creators Bank $6.63 Billion In Payouts

OnlyFans proves the sky is the limit for creators announcing the company’s high revenue for 2023 including over $6 billion in creator payments.

As the economy spirals, the creator platform OnlyFans keeps ascending to new heights year after year. In 2022 spending on the website reached over $5 billion yet left questions would whether the company continue to expand. As more people turn to the site for extra income, the answer is clearly yes.

According to Complex citing an official OF report, 2023 turned out to be another record-breaking year for the company and the streaming platform easily added another billion to its revenue with ease.

On the creator front, the company is still paying handsomely with creators getting $6.63 billion this year.

“OnlyFans’ mission is to empower content creators to own their full potential by building the safest social media platform and providing unparalleled opportunities to our user community,” the company said in a statement. “The media content on OnlyFans.com can only be shared or accessed by registered users who are over 18 years old and who have successfully completed the Creator or Fan onboarding process.”

Once the COVID-19 pandemic began, OnlyFans became the place for creators to offer spicy content and thirst traps that violate Instagram’s Terms of Service. The sky is the limit for potential growth and 2024 is looking like another blockbuster year.

With 80% of proceeds going to the creators, the formula will be hard to beat for any bold competitor that may arise.

You can take a deeper look at OnlyFan’s revenue breakdown below.