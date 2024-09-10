Glow, Girl! Gymnast Jordan Chiles Covers Her Gorgeous Gams In Vaseline Pro VitaB3 Serum-Burst Lotion, Partnership Perfection Ensues

A two-time Olympian is tumbling onto timelines with an announcement about the secret to her always glowing (never greasy) gams.

Jordan Chiles is announcing a partnership with Vaseline to introduce the brand’s newest innovation; the Pro VitaB3 Serum-Burst Lotion.

A press release reports that the news is coming just in time for “lotion season” and its latest product boasts a “groundbreaking serum-burst formula designed to provide deep hydration without the greasy residue, addressing one of the most common skincare concerns.”

The Pro VitaB3 Serum-Burst Lotion sets itself apart with its high-tech formula, featuring 10 times more antioxidant power than Vitamin C. Upon application, the lotion bursts into water droplets, absorbing instantly into the skin and leaving a luxurious, soft-velvet finish. The breathable, non-greasy texture makes it perfect for athletes and anyone on the go. Whether you’re tumbling, running, or working out, this lotion ensures your skin stays hydrated and glowing without the greasy after-feel.

Jordan Chiles, who has been a devoted Vaseline user throughout her gymnastics career said in a statement that she relies on the Pro VitaB3 formula to keep her skin hydrated and radiant during her intense routines.

“I need something that works as hard as I do,” Chiles shared. “Vaseline’s Pro VitaB3 gives me that glow and hydration without the heaviness—it’s a game changer.”

Noted for being dermatologist-tested and paraben-free, Vaseline wants you to try two variants so you can glow like the gymnast; Supple & Soft, featuring a refreshing citrus floral fragrance, and Luminous Glow, with a fruity floral scent.

Vaseline’s Pro VitaB3 Serum-Burst Lotion is available in 7.5 fl. Oz. bottles at Amazon and Walgreens nationwide, with prices starting at $7.99. For those looking for a lotion that offers premium hydration, antioxidant protection, and a grease-free finish, Chiles said on Instagram that the Pro VitaB3 Serum-Burst Lotion is a must-try.

