Sip N’ See: BOSSIP’s VMA Viewing Experience Cocktail Guide

It’s time for us to all tune in for the 2024 VMAs and we’ve got your drink menu covered with official sips from Bacardi and more.

The 2024 MTV Video Music Awards will go down tonight on Wednesday, Sept. 11, at 8 p.m. ET live from the UBS Arena in New York.

According to a press release Bacardi is the official spirits partner for evening curating delicious cocktails for your viewing experience. With that in mind, BOSSIP has created an entire guide to help make your viewing party fun and full of easy sips.

Take a look below!

Moonwalk Mojito, Official Cocktail of the 2024 “VMAs”

Ingredients:

1 1/2 oz BACARDÍ Superior Rum

3/4 oz lime juice

3/4 oz Monin Mojito Mint syrup

2 oz club soda

5-6 fresh mint leaves

Love Food & Drink? Get more! Join the Bossip Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Method: Combine BACARDÍ Superior Rum, lime juice, syrups and mint leaves in a shaker tin with ice and shake vigorously. Strain into a cup over fresh ice and top with a splash of club soda, stir incorporated. Garnish with a mint spring.

BACARDÍ That Mango Fuego

Ingredients:

1 1/2 oz BACARDÍ Mango Chile Rum

3 oz grapefruit soda

Tajin & lime wedge

Method: Fill a cup with ice. Combine BACARDÍ Mango Chile Rum, lime juice, and grapefruit soda in glass and stir to incorporate. Garnish with a lime wedge and a sprinkle of Tajin over top.

BACARDÍ 808

Ingredients:

1 1/2 oz BACARDÍ Reserva Ocho Rum

1/5 oz Giffard Banna du Brasil liqueur

2 dashes of Angostura bitters

Orange half wheel

Method: Combine BACARDÍ Reserva Ocho Rum, banana liqueur, and bitters into a cup, add ice, and stir to chill. Add more ice to the top and garnish with an orange half-wheel.

PIÑA COLADA (SHAKEN)

Ingredients:

2 oz BACARDI Superior Rum

1 oz Fresh Pineapple Juice

2 tsp Caster Sugar

1 1/2 oz Fresh Coconut Water

2-4 Chunks of Fresh Pineapple

Pineapple Wedge As Garnish

Method: Add pineapple chunks and sugar to a shaker and gently crush. Pour in the BACARDI Superior Rum, pineapple juice, and coconut water. Stir with a bar spoon. Shake Vigorously, Serve over crushed ice in a hurricane or highball glass. Garnish with a pineapple wedge.

BeetleJuice Bloodbath

Ingredients:

1 ½ oz BACARDÍ Superior

1 ½ oz Monin Blood Orange Syrup

½ oz Lime Juice

2 oz Ginger Beer

Method: Combine BACARDÍ Superior, Monin Blood Orange Syrup, and Lime Juice. Shake the ingredients vigorously with ice. Strain into a Collins, highball, or pint glass. Top with Ginger Beer.

Floreale Spritz

Ingredients:

2 oz. Martini & Rossi Floreale

3 oz. Martini & Rossi DOC Prosecco

1 oz. Soda Water

Method: Add ingredients to a ballon glass packed with ice and stir, garnish with an orange or lemon slice.

Front Porch Swing

Ingredients:

3 ounces Archer Roose Sauvignon Blanc

1.5 ounces Vodka

1 ounce St. Germain elderflower liqueur

5 white or green grapes, halved

5 red grapes, halved

1 sprig mint or tarragon

1 orange wheel

1 strawberry, halved

Method: Add the white wine, vodka and St. Germain, grapes, mint or tarragon, orange wheel, and strawberry into a shaker and fill three-quarters of the way with ice. Shake for 10 seconds until well-chilled, and pour unstrained into a large wine glass. Garnish with a mint or tarragon sprig.