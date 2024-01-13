Bossip Video

Bacardí Reserva Ocho has tapped Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler and his brand BIGFACE for a new expresso Martini.

One of the funniest and most creative things to come from the NBA’s bubble season came from the face of the Miami Heat, Jimmy Butler. Butler created his coffee brand while he was trapped at Disney and charged his teammates and opponents to indulge in his creation.

Play

Eventually, the coffee shop he created within the bubble made its way into the world and the demand was enormous. BIGFACE coffee is getting bigger than ever and now has its first collaboration with Bacardi for a new martini that will have Miami in a chokehold in no time.

The BIGFACE Café Con Ocho martini cocktail only uses two ingredients and has a bold flavor consisting of nutmeg, vanilla, and rum. The flavors blend with BIGFACE’s Coffee La Paz Expresso for a euphoric treat.

According to a press release, you can also visit a few Miami hotspots to get one mixed up for you.

“Also, fans will have the opportunity to savor the BIGFACE Café Con Ocho at popular hotspots in Miami and South Florida – including COTE Miami, 1 Hotel South Beach, RUMBAR at The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, The Commodore at The Ritz-Carlton Coconut Grove, and neighborhood icon and Top 50 Bar Café La Trova.”

For those of you outside of Miami dying to try the martini, the recipe is listed for you below and you can watch a video of Jimmy Butler giving you step-by-step directions here.

BIGFACE Café Con Ocho Recipe

Ingredients:

2oz BACARDÍ Reserva Ocho

1oz BIGFACE Coffee La Paz Espresso

0.75oz Salted Caramel Syrup

Method: Add all ingredients to a shaker tin with ice. Shake vigorously and strain over fresh ice in a rocks glass. Also, garnish with an orange wheel. Enjoy!