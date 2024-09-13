‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Exclusive: Caroline Chikezie Talks Playing Noma & The Cunning Character’s Cane & Davis Love Triangle

Caroline Chikezie has been embodying an antagonist in Power Book II: Ghost and she’s got a POWERful opinion on the character’s love life. “Why should she have to choose?” asked the beguiling British actress about a love triangle.

As the series comes to a close, Chikezie sat down with BOSSIP to discuss her experience playing the ruthless yet complex character, Noma, and the unexpected love triangle her character faces. If you’ve been watching, then you know she’s entangled with her “dusty” (yet fine) soldier Cane (Woody McClain)

and slimy (yet fine) attorney Davis McClean (Method Man.)

According to Chikezie if she were Noma’s friend in real life, she’d advise to her keep having fun with both of the Power panty melters.

“I’d say, ‘Girl, why do you have to choose?'” said Chikezie to Managing Editor Dani Canada. “Have both, add more to the mix. They both serve different functions, she needs them both actually. I would actually say, ‘Girl, keep them both for as long as you can.'”

The star also reflected on the unexpected twist in the last episode when Caine made a Power move and asked her to marry him.

“We have to remember that Noma is truly trying to enhance her legitimate businesses outside of the drug trade, and she’s not an American citizen,” said Chikezie. “She’s trying to be legitimate, and when Cane suggested it, it actually made sense. It’s one step closer to realizing her dreams.”

The star also reflected on what she’ll miss most about playing the cold and calculated villain.

“Honestly, this is gonna sound a little bit shallow, but up there, the costumes,” Chikezie admitted. “I already miss it in my real life. It wasn’t a typical wardrobe on any show. It’s the most innovative wardrobe ever.”

Beyond the fabulous fashion, Chikezie spoke fondly of the cast and crew, sharing how much she enjoyed reading each new script, describing the episodes as “page-turners” that kept her on her toes.

“I’d literally be shouting out loud, reading it like, ‘Oh my God!’” she said.

Chikezie also opened up about another crucial element of Noma’s character: her deep love for her daughter. While fans may view Noma as ruthless, Chikezie reminded viewers that her daughter is her number one priority.

“She’s not just a cutthroat villain,” Chikezie emphasized. “You see that she does have a good heart, and her daughter means everything to her. There’s nothing she wouldn’t sacrifice for her.”

But Noma’s challenges are far from over. As the final episodes approach, Detective Carter is hot on her trail, posing an even bigger threat to her criminal empire. However, Chikezie hinted that the dynamic between Noma and Carter might not be as straightforward as it seems.

“Maybe Detective Carter and Noma are kind of like birds of the same feather,” she teased. “Very quickly, she realizes, ‘This man, I might be able to work something out with him.’ She’s very strategic.”

While Chikezie remained tight-lipped about the final outcomes, she assured fans that the unfolding drama between Noma, Kane, and Detective Carter would keep them on the edge of their seats. As for Noma’s fate? Fans will have to watch to see just how far she’s willing to go to stay on top and protect her daughter.

Watch our exclusive with Caroline Chikezie!