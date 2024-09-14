Tinder’s ‘Swipe Off Challenge’ Returns Giving Colleges A Chance To Win Free Concert With Gunna & GloRilla

Tinder is back with its “Swipe Off Challenge,” which allows college students a chance to win a live show from Gunna and GLOrilla.

The challenge is one of the most competitive competitions Tinder has created and deployed at college universities. Up for grabs is a free concert for the school and the talent is always top tier from Cardi B, Saweetie, and Charli XCX.

Tinder U users can rejoice because the challenge is back and this time Gunna and GloRilla are joining the fun.

To compete, students simply have to create a Tinder profile with their student email and start swiping on the app. All participation until October 2 will count towards the total, and the school with the most activity wins a free concert. The winners will be announced on social media and on the app on October 21.

For a limited time, TinderU users can get 50% off premium subscriptions. Tinder U will also help you connect and meet new people with the ability to match based on interests, clubs, greek life, and graduation year. Stretch those fingers and prepare for battle because a free concert with Gunna and Glorilla is too good to miss.

You can watch Gunna break down the Swipe Off Challenge below.