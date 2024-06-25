After weeks of fans begging for the song, GloRilla finally delivered “TGIF” to streaming services and YouTube.
If you thought GloRilla wasn’t going to have the people turnt for summer you were sadly mistaken. While people have counted her, out she has quietly been delivering heat and giving quality performances on the Hot Girl Summer tour with Megan The Stallion.
The only thing missing from the Memphian’s winning streak was a summer banger and when GloRilla played a snippet of her track “TGIF” on social media, the song took off. It’s now It’s one of the most popular sounds on TikTok and Instagram and fans were left begging for more from the “FNF” artist.
On it, GloRilla raps;
“It’s 7 p.m. Friday (Yup)/ It’s ninety-five degrees (Woo)/ I ain’t got no n***a, and no n***a ain’t got me (Let’s go)/ I’m ’bout to show myâŸa**âŸ(Baow)/ TheseâŸn***s love aâŸfreak (Huh?)/ How theâŸf**k is that yo’ man? (Huh?)/ If he right here with me (The f**k? Ayy).”
Despite being on tour, the rapper found time to record a music video and while Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” is doing damage in the streets, “TGIF” is putting up a fight for song of the summer.
You can watch the video for “TGIF” below.
-
Oui Love To See It: Ciara, Teyana Taylor, Venus And Serena Williams & More Slay The Runway At Vogue World: Paris
-
Cardi B & Meagan Good Attend 2024 Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards As Jonathan Majors Emotionally Accepts 'Perseverance' Honor
-
Best Dressed Daddy: A$AP Rocky Stars With Baby Boys, RZA And Riot, In Bottega Veneta Father's Day Campaign
-
Marshalls Good Stuff Social Club Empowers Women Across Atlanta With Lauren Speed-Hamilton
-
Daddy Drip Drizzy: Drake Shows Off Hot Soccer Dad Outfit At Son's Game
-
BOSSIP Horoscopes: Week Of June 2
-
Law Roach Exposes Fashion House That Refused To Dress Zendaya: 'If You Say No, It'll Be A No Forever'
-
Angel Reese Slams Backlash For Met Gala Debut The Day Before She 'Slayed Against New York': 'I'm Not One-Dimensional'
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.