Bossip Video

After weeks of fans begging for the song, GloRilla finally delivered “TGIF” to streaming services and YouTube.

If you thought GloRilla wasn’t going to have the people turnt for summer you were sadly mistaken. While people have counted her, out she has quietly been delivering heat and giving quality performances on the Hot Girl Summer tour with Megan The Stallion.

The only thing missing from the Memphian’s winning streak was a summer banger and when GloRilla played a snippet of her track “TGIF” on social media, the song took off. It’s now It’s one of the most popular sounds on TikTok and Instagram and fans were left begging for more from the “FNF” artist.

On it, GloRilla raps;

“It’s 7 p.m. Friday (Yup)/ It’s ninety-five degrees (Woo)/ I ain’t got no n***a, and no n***a ain’t got me (Let’s go)/ I’m ’bout to show myâŸa**âŸ(Baow)/ TheseâŸn***s love aâŸfreak (Huh?)/ How theâŸf**k is that yo’ man? (Huh?)/ If he right here with me (The f**k? Ayy).”

Despite being on tour, the rapper found time to record a music video and while Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” is doing damage in the streets, “TGIF” is putting up a fight for song of the summer.

You can watch the video for “TGIF” below.