Miami Cop Who Cuffed Tyreek Hill Faces Scrutiny Over Past Misconduct Allegations

The cop who aggressively cuffed NFL superstar Tyreek Hill during a traffic stop outside Hard Rock Stadium last weekend is no stranger to controversy.

Officer Danny Torres, the Miami-Dade cop who put his knee in Hill’s back, has a track record of misconduct complaints and investigations for excessive force, according to records obtained by TMZ Sports.

Officer Danny Torres’ History Of Police Misconduct

Since joining the Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD) in 1996, Torres faced six misconduct accusations. The violations range from improper procedures to excessive force. To make matters worse, he’s also been investigated for use-of-force incidents at least 13 times.

This isn’t a case of issues swept under the rug, though—Torres faced discipline for his actions throughout his career. The records show multiple written reprimands and suspensions, including a notable 20-day suspension back in 2018.

Despite his checkered past, Torres hasn’t been all bad. He’s earned over two dozen commendations during his decades-long tenure, including an award for professionalism as recently as May 2023. But his recent actions during the Hill traffic stop have landed him in hot water again, prompting MDPD officials to place him on administrative duties while they investigate his conduct.

Tyreek Hill Speaks Out After Officer Torres’ Desk Duty Downgrade

The incident occurred last Sunday before the Dolphins’ game, and Hill has been vocal about how rough Torres was with him. The NFL star claims the officer’s behavior should’ve led to his firing.

Still, Hill took some responsibility for his role in the altercation, stating, “My whole life is all about accountability, like how can I get better. I have family members who are cops… I could’ve been better. But does that give them the right to beat the dog out of me? Absolutely not. At the end of the day, I wish I could go back and do things differently.”

Torres’ representatives, however, argue that his actions were justified due to Hill’s lack of cooperation during the stop. They demand his reinstatement, claiming the officer did what was necessary given the circumstances. Following the incident, Hill received citations for careless driving and a seat belt violation, but the off-field drama didn’t slow him down. Hill continued to dominate on the field, racking up 154 receiving yards on 10 catches over the Dolphins’ last two games.

For now, both Torres and Hill are moving forward in their respective fields, with the NFL star continuing to shine on the gridiron while the MDPD officer’s fate remains in limbo.