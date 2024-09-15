Judge Overturns 5-Year Sentence For Paramedic Convicted For Elijah McClain’s Fatal Overdose

The paramedic convicted for fatally overdosing Elijah McClain during an arrest only received the minimum five-year sentence, but a judge ruled to release him after just six months.

In a controversial decision, an Adams County judge overturned a five-year prison sentence for Aurora paramedic Peter Cichuniec, converting it to four years of probation. Previously reported by BOSSIP, Cichuniec was convicted for his role in the 2019 death of 23-year-old Elijah McClain, a Black man who was injected with a fatal dose of the sedative ketamine while in police custody.

The decision has sparked mixed reactions from both prosecutors and supporters of McClain.

“Truly Exceptional” Circumstances Lead To Sentence Change

Judge Mark Warner cited “truly exceptional” circumstances in vacating the sentence during a brief hearing on Friday. According to the Denver Post, Cichuniec had been serving time for criminally negligent homicide and assault by drugging, after he injected McClain with a lethal overdose of ketamine.

The judge explained that the case involved unusual factors that warranted reconsidering the mandatory minimum sentence.

Prosecutors Slam Sentence Reduction

The prosecutors were not having it. Before the decision was made, they argued in a court filing that reducing Cichuniec’s sentence would “undermine the jury’s verdict” and Colorado’s mandatory sentencing laws. In fact, the Denver Post reports that such reductions are rare, with only 203 sentences modified between 1977 and June 2024 under the statute Cichuniec used to make his request.

“A sentence modification in this case will undermine the jury’s verdict, the legislature’s mandatory sentencing scheme, and the deterrence of the abuse of anesthetic drugs for improper purposes,” the filing stated.

Peter Cichuniec’s Role In Elijah McClain’s Tragic Death

Cichuniec was one of the key figures at the scene of McClain’s death. On that night in 2019, Aurora police placed McClain in a neck hold. Meanwhile, as the supervising paramedic, Cichuniec injected him with enough ketamine for someone 50% bigger than McClain’s 143 lbs.

According to the Denver Post, Cichuniec admitted during the trial that he administered the high ketamine overdose because he didn’t want to follow the regulations of injecting the lower correct amount and waiting for a doctor’s permission before giving McClain more.

Judge Warner’s Justification For Letting Cichuniec Walk

Despite the severity of the charges, Warner believed Cichuniec's background played a crucial role in the sentence reduction. The judge took into account his clean criminal record, rehabilitative potential, and good character.

Warner noted that Cichuniec's role that night was mainly logistical, and his decisions, though tragic, were made quickly under pressure.

Warner made it clear that the deterrence effect the case was supposed to achieve had already been accomplished, noting that this situation was “unique.”

Celebration and Disappointment In the Courtroom

As soon as the decision was made, Dever Post states that Cichuniec’s supporters erupted in tears and cheers.

“Pete is coming home,” they exclaimed.

However, the celebration wasn’t shared by everyone. A spokesman for Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser’s office, Lawrence Pacheco, voiced disappointment over the ruling.

“We are disappointed the court reduced his sentence today, but we respect the decision.”

McClain’s Mother Opposes The Decision

Elijah McClain’s mother, Sheneen McClain, who has been vocal throughout the case, did not attend the hearing but has made it clear she opposes any reduction in Cichuniec’s sentence. Court filings confirm her stance.

Cichuniec isn’t the only one to face charges in connection with McClain’s death. Officials say that Paramedic Jeremy Cooper and former Aurora police officer Randy Roedema were also convicted of criminally negligent homicide but received lighter sentences, serving 14 months of work release.

Meanwhile, two other officers, Jason Rosenblatt and Nathan Woodyard, were acquitted of all charges.

This latest development in the Elijah McClain case leaves the door open for further debates on how medical professionals and law enforcement should be held accountable for their actions. Tragically, crooked cops aren’t the only ones who seem to get away with murder.

BOSSIP remains committed to updating this case.