Tami Roman Talks New Season Of 'Caught In The Act: Unfaithful'

Tami Roman Talks MTV’s ‘Caught In The Act’ & Says She Would’ve Solved ReesaTeesa’s TikTok Turmoil In A Couple Of Hours’ [Exclusive]

Published on September 16, 2024

An MTV show is returning with more jaw-dropping moments centered around dirty doggin’, engagement entanglements, and salacious scandals, and host Tami Roman assured BOSSIP that she and her team would’ve solved a scandal turned TikTok within “a couple of hours.”

MTV’s Caught in the Act: Unfaithful scheduled to premiere on Tuesday, September 17th at 9pm ET/PT hosted by Reality TV Icon Tami Roman

Source: SHOWTIME/MTV Entertainment Studios & Paramount Media Networks

Caught in the Act: Unfaithful hosted by the TV legend will premiere tomorrow, Tuesday, September 17th at 9 pm ET/PT with moments keeping watchers on the edge of their seats. This time around, the fan-favorite series is not only exposing the fallout of broken trust, but it’s challenging people to do deep introspection.

According to Tami, her time hosting the series has been deeply personal considering her connection to the theme. As someone who’s experienced infidelity, the reality star said she can directly relate to the heartbroken people on the show. She added, however, that from the start she’s been dedicated to making it more than just a voyeuristic watch of a failed relationship.

“When I got the call that they wanted me to host, I was like, really? Y’all want me?” Roman joked to BOSSIP. “I’ve been cheated on, and I had to learn how to navigate those emotions and heal from that trauma. I felt like I could offer some wisdom, some gems, based on my experience.”

I think for me, we had to layer the show,” she added. “Because it’s no secret, there’s Cheaters and that show and focused solely on so-and-so cheated on who. For us, we wanted our show to be more than that.”

As for what fans can expect from the latest season, Roman teased a range of complicated scenarios, from family betrayals to broken engagements, and healing help guided by her, an investigative team, and Relationship Expert, Coach Ken.

“This season, we dig more into the emotional journey—helping people navigate what they’re experiencing after they get the truth,” Roman said. “It’s not easy to deal with the fact that you’ve poured into somebody, given them love, been committed, and realized there was no reciprocity. We’re providing the truth and then helping them get to the other side to start their healing process,” she added.

MTV’s Caught in the Act: Unfaithful scheduled to premiere on Tuesday, September 17th at 9pm ET/PT hosted by Reality TV Icon Tami Roman

Source: SHOWTIME/MTV Entertainment Studios & Paramount Media Networks

Roman also touched on why audiences are drawn to shows like this.

“At the core, we’re all a little narcissistic,” she mused to BOSSIP’s Managing Editor Dani Canada. “We don’t want to feel like we’re the only ones going through whatever it is we’re going through. Watching someone else go through it provides a level of comfort.”

Viewers can expect more than just entertainment from Caught in the Act. Roman emphasized the importance of teaching valuable lessons like recognizing red flags, holding others accountable, and setting boundaries.

“We’re teaching people how to take accountability and determine their non-negotiables,” she said. “Each episode is not just about catching someone cheating, but about helping people rebuild and find their worth.”

As she looked back on previous seasons, Roman recalled one particularly unforgettable case from season one involving a man who wore a crown at all times—even in the shower.

“It was about teaching the women to get their self-esteem together,” she said about the bizarre moment. “If he wants to be treated like a king, then you need to be treated like a queen.”

In addition to preparing for the new season, Roman revealed her willingness to help TikTok star ReesaTeesa uncover the truth behind her ex’s suspicious behavior amid Legion’s lies about his job and family. When asked if she could solve the mystery, Roman confidently replied,

“Maybe a couple of hours.”

With her experienced investigative team and straightforward approach, Roman is eager to help the ReesaTeesas of the world find the answers they seek and move forward with healing.

“I’ve got an amazing investigative team on this show so they they dig, dig, dig, all the way into this to find out. So all of the stuff that she found out on down the road ,we would have known instantly and then once we would have provided her the truth about what was happening in her relationship, that’s when my boy coach Ken comes in and help people process their emotions. I feel like we’ve got all the elements covered.”

For fans ready to tune in, Tami Roman promises that Caught in the Act: Unfaithful will continue to deliver drama, insight, and moments that will leave you thinking long after the episode ends.

Watch our exclusive with Tami Roman!

