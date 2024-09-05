From TikTok To TV: Tareasa ‘Reesa Teesa’ Johnson Celebrates Natasha Rothwell Playing Her In Forthcoming ‘Who TF Did I Marry?’ Series

Tareasa “Reesa Teesa” Johnson, the TikToker who had fans glued to their phones with her Legion-laden series “Who TF Did I Marry?” has scored a TV production deal with actress, writer and producer Natasha Rothwell and she couldn’t be happier.

According to Variety, Rothwell will executive produce and star in a TV adaption of “Who TF Dad I Marry?” bringing Johnson’s insane marriage and divorce story to life for fans. The forthcoming project was picked up by Disney and ABC Signature, where Rothwell’s Big Hattie Productions banner was previously under an overall deal.

On Instagram, Johnson gushed about having the opportunity to work with Rothwell saying;

“It’s official baby!!!! I’m so freakin excited about this. I know choosing to work with @natasharothwell is the best decision. I cannot wait for us to bring this experience to life. LFG!!!! #reesateesa #natasharothwell #whotfdidimarry”

Her words were echoed by her lawyer Omara Harris who celebrated the project after six “long months” of negotiations.

“THE REESATEESA DEAL IS CLOSED!!! Thank you to our new home with DISNEY/ABC, BIG HATTIE, Natasha Rothwell, and Robin Roberts of Good Morning America for all of your belief and UNWAVERING support! “ the TikTok star penned in a post shared on Sept. 5. “Angela Dallas @angeladallas and Brandon Lawrence @bdotlaw at CAA! You two killed it. You are Team Reesa for Life and we can’t thank you enough! (#Santini got next) You all are family and we all spent countless hours on Zoom, in meetings and on late night calls (a lil later for me over here on the East Coast ) ALL WORTH IT for@reesateesa!”

The big news comes weeks after Johnson teased that she had something in the works.

“Staying busy, booked and bad as ever,” she captioned an Instagram video. “Just because it’s not on social media, doesn’t mean BIG things aren’t being worked on. Everything comes in its due season.

What Happened Throughout The “Who TF Did I Marry?” Series?

In March, Johnson captivated internet users with her bizarre tale of meeting, marrying, and eventually divorcing her ex-husband, Legion. In her 50-part video series, “Who TF Did I Marry?” Johnson revealed the dramatic story of how she discovered that Legion was a pathological liar. The bizarre also tale detailed how he fabricated everything from his identity and occupation to a house he supposedly bought while they were married.

Initially, Johnson believed Legion was a high-ranking regional manager at a prominent condiment company, recently promoted to VP. He also claimed to have substantial savings from playing Arena football, supposedly held in an offshore account. However, the truth about her seemingly loving partner surfaced after they married in January 2021.

While searching for a new home, Legion repeatedly failed to provide proof of funds, which raised Johnson’s suspicions. She discovered that he had fabricated numerous details about his life including that he falsely claimed to have played football at San Diego State University, asked for money for a funeral for a step-daughter who was actually alive, and had a social security number that did not match the one on their marriage license among other shocking findings.

Legion has since denied all of Johnson’s claims and even threatened to sue the well-known social media star over the allegations made in her widely viewed series.

This is going to be good!

Will you be watching “Who TF Did I Marry?” when it hits TV screens nationwide?