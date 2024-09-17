Did Diddy Threaten To Cut J. Cole's Throat In 2013?
Diddy Allegedly Threatened To Cut J. Cole’s Throat Before Star-Studded Squabble Over Kendrick Lamar’s 2013 ‘Control’ Verse
An infamous 2013 fight between J. Cole and Diddy included the Bad Boy founder allegedly threatening to “slit” the emcee’s throat, according to an interview conducted before news of Diddy’s indictment.
If you can recall, anarchy ensued after the 2013 VMA’s when J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar ran into Diddy at an after-party. An incensed Diddy reportedly took issue with Kendrick dubbing himself the “King of New York” on his viral “Control” verse and a situation popped off causing J. Cole to intervene.
At the time of the incident, reports surfaced that Diddy attempted to pour a drink on Kendrick, and Cole stopped him causing a scuffle between their respective entourages.
Terrance “Punch” Henderson Doesn’t Name Names But Seemingly Says Diddy Threatened To Cut J. Cole’s Throat
In recent days, Top Dawg Entertainment president Terrance “Punch” Henderson‘s story about the incident has picked up steam, even before the alarming news of Diddy’s indictment on charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution.
Punch isn’t the first to tell the story of this scuffle, however; HipHopDx reports that on the R&B Money podcast, Punch said that Diddy allegedly threatened to do more than just use his hands at the time.
During the podcast’s “I Ain’t Saying No Names” segment, Punch set the scene for hosts Tank and J. Valentine with juuuust enough detail for us to fill in the blanks.
“The homie just did this song, right?” he said referencing Kendrick Lamar. “Piss the gang of people off. Everybody was mad at it. When the song came out, he was overseas, then he came back to the States. First place we stopped in was New York City and the first thing we do is say, ‘Let’s go to the club’ because we want to check the temperature, see what everybody was on — LA stuff,” Punch added about Kendrick’s industry-shaking “Control” verse.
“We get to the club. One of the homies approached us and [was] talking about this particular record. So we’re going back and forth: ‘Oh, it’s not personal. It’s just this, this and that. It’s cool, whatever, whatever,'” he continued.
“Another one of the homies walk up, he look drunk [and] said, ‘Yeah, y’all n***as need to go back and forth and keep it on wax or whatever, whatever, whatever.’ So the two dudes who approached, they get into a little back and forth, little argument with each other now. What we didn’t know is they got into an argument before we got there. They were continuing it,” Punch said, seemingly referring to Diddy and J. Cole.
See what Punch seemingly said about Diddy and J. Cole going from exchanging words to alleged cutthroat threats after the flip.
Punch Seemingly Says Diddy Threatened To Cut J. Cole’s Throat Before A Fight Broke Out
Multiple reports from that night claimed that Diddy was lost in the Cîroc sauce, which might have escalated the situation. Punch said they were surrounded by “the front row of the Grammys” in VIP. “The ratio from celebrity to regular person was like 70-30, maybe. Every section was full of celebrities. Music people, movie people, whatever,” said Punch.
“The homie that got into it with the other one, he’s sitting two steps down from me on the couch,” he described. “Then they came back to him, the ones who got into an altercation earlier. He was like, ‘Yeah, and if you ever say what you said to me earlier, n***a, I’ll—’ and he grabbed a bottle from the table cause he got all of the alcohol. And he said, ‘What you gon’ do? Hit me on my head with a bottle?’ ‘Like nah, I’m gonna break [it] on the table, I’m gonna cut your throat,’” Punch recalled.
The movie-like moment only got more heated from there.
“It was getting tense. So the n-gga standing on the ground reached up and tried to grab dude by the neck. So dude reached around and fired on him and they both fell on the table, knocking all the drinks over. All these celebrities are here in one spot. It’s a scuffle now, a huge scuffle,” Punch said.
When Punch spilled the tea about this moment back in 2022, he named names on My Expert Opinion.
The former foes reconciled and even joked about the fight in 2021 with a playful reenactment. In a since-deleted Instagram post, Diddy jokingly squared up with J. Cole while posing for photos together.
Cole also addressed the altercation with Diddy and their mended relationship on The Off Season.
“My last scrap was with Puff Daddy, who would’ve thought it?” he raps on the song. “I bought that n-gga album in seventh grade and played it so much/You would’ve thought my favorite rapper was Puff/Back then I ain’t know shit, now I know too much,” he rapped on “Let Go My Hand.”
Diddy also graced the album on the outro, officially ending the beef with a prayer. The reunion is even more impressive after Punch added another detail about how serious that fight was.
