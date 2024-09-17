Diddy Allegedly Threatened To Cut J. Cole’s Throat Before Star-Studded Squabble Over Kendrick Lamar’s 2013 ‘Control’ Verse

An infamous 2013 fight between J. Cole and Diddy included the Bad Boy founder allegedly threatening to “slit” the emcee’s throat, according to an interview conducted before news of Diddy’s indictment.

If you can recall, anarchy ensued after the 2013 VMA’s when J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar ran into Diddy at an after-party. An incensed Diddy reportedly took issue with Kendrick dubbing himself the “King of New York” on his viral “Control” verse and a situation popped off causing J. Cole to intervene.

At the time of the incident, reports surfaced that Diddy attempted to pour a drink on Kendrick, and Cole stopped him causing a scuffle between their respective entourages.

Terrance “Punch” Henderson Doesn’t Name Names But Seemingly Says Diddy Threatened To Cut J. Cole’s Throat

In recent days, Top Dawg Entertainment president Terrance “Punch” Henderson‘s story about the incident has picked up steam, even before the alarming news of Diddy’s indictment on charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Punch isn’t the first to tell the story of this scuffle, however; HipHopDx reports that on the R&B Money podcast, Punch said that Diddy allegedly threatened to do more than just use his hands at the time.

During the podcast’s “I Ain’t Saying No Names” segment, Punch set the scene for hosts Tank and J. Valentine with juuuust enough detail for us to fill in the blanks.

“The homie just did this song, right?” he said referencing Kendrick Lamar. “Piss the gang of people off. Everybody was mad at it. When the song came out, he was overseas, then he came back to the States. First place we stopped in was New York City and the first thing we do is say, ‘Let’s go to the club’ because we want to check the temperature, see what everybody was on — LA stuff,” Punch added about Kendrick’s industry-shaking “Control” verse. “We get to the club. One of the homies approached us and [was] talking about this particular record. So we’re going back and forth: ‘Oh, it’s not personal. It’s just this, this and that. It’s cool, whatever, whatever,'” he continued.

“Another one of the homies walk up, he look drunk [and] said, ‘Yeah, y’all n***as need to go back and forth and keep it on wax or whatever, whatever, whatever.’ So the two dudes who approached, they get into a little back and forth, little argument with each other now. What we didn’t know is they got into an argument before we got there. They were continuing it,” Punch said, seemingly referring to Diddy and J. Cole.

