Deeply Disturbing: Diddy Indicted On Sex Trafficking & Racketeering Charges, Accused Of Using Businesses To Engage In Kidnapping, Arson & Bribery

In the latest news surrounding Diddy’s arrest, the disgraced mogul has been indicted on charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation for purposes of prostitution.

As previously reported, Diddy was arrested Monday night in New York after federal authorities conducting a sex trafficking investigation raided his homes in Los Angeles and Miami nearly six months ago.

Now, NBC News reports that per an unsealed indictment, federal prosecutors allege that he “threatened and coerced women and others around him to fulfill his sexual desires” for years.

He’s also being accused of “creating a criminal enterprise” whose members and associates engaged in” various crimes, such as “sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery and obstruction of justice,” according to court docs.

“When employees, witnesses to his abuse, or others threatened Combs’ authority or reputation, Combs and members and associates of the Enterprise engaged in acts of violence, threats of violence, threats of financial and reputational harm, and verbal abuse,” reads the indictment. “These acts of violence included kidnapping and arson. In addition, on multiple occasions, Combs threw both objects and people as well as hit, dragged, choked, and shoved others.”

Details Of Diddy’s Indictment Released

TMZ reports that a significant part of the allegations centers on Diddy’s alleged “freak offs,” first described by Cassie Ventura in her 2023 lawsuit that was settled just one day later.

Prosecutors described freak-offs in the 14-page indictment as “elaborate, produced sex performances” orchestrated by the music mogul” who allegedly directed and recorded the events while masturbating.

The indictment alleges that the mogul lured women into his inner circle under the guise of romantic relationships, only “to be coerced into engaging in sex acts with male commercial sex workers,” a notion also previously alleged by Cassie.

The women were reportedly subjected to force, threats, and coercion, and prosecutors believe that Diddy and the women involved were allegedly administered IV fluids to recover from the physical toll of drug use including cocaine, GHB (the “date rape” drug), MDMA, ketamine, and other substances.

“Combs subjected victims to physical, emotional and verbal abuse to cause the victims to engage in freaks offs,” reads the indictment. “Combs maintained control overs his victims through among other things, physical violence, promises of career opportunities, granting and threatening to withhold financial support and by other coercive means including tracking their whereabouts dictating the victims’ appearance, monitoring their medical records, controlling their housing and supplying them with controlled substances.” “During and separate from freak offs, Combs among other things, hit, kicked, threw objects at, and dragged victims at times by their hair. These assaults often resulted in injuries that took days or weeks to heal.”

Page 7 of the indictment states that authorities seized “freak off supplies” that included 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant. Also seized were firearms, including three AR-15s with defaced serial numbers and a drum magazine, and alleged that Diddy carried or brandished firearms to “intimidate and threaten other others, including victims of and witnesses to his abuse.”

The indictment reads:

“Members and associates of the Combs Enterprises including high-ranking supervisors, security staff, household staff, personal assistants and other Combs Business employees, facilitated the Freak Offs by, among other things, booking hotel rooms for the Freak Offs; stocking the hotel rooms in advance with the required Freak Off Supplies including controlled substances, baby oil, lubricant, extra linens and lighting; cleaning the hotel rooms after the Freak Offs to try to mitigate room damage; arranging for travel for victims, commercial sex workers, and Combs to and from Freak Offs; resupplying Combs with requested supplies; delivering large sums of cash to Combs to pay the commercial sex workers; and scheduling the delivery of IV fluids.”

Prosecutors allege that in late 2023, following public allegations of the crimes, Combs and his associates would “pressure victims and witnesses, including through attempted bribery, to stay silent.”

It also sounds like there may have been recorded phone calls to corroborate this allegation.

“Combs caused these calls to be recorded on at least two occasions,” reads the indictment.

On Tuesday, Diddy’s lawyer Marc Agnifilo spoke to reporters and said he would “fight like hell” to get Diddy released.

Agnifilo said Diddy’s spirits are “good” and called his client confident while pleading his innocence.

“He’s not guilty, he’s innocent of these charges.”

Yesterday, he released a statement to TMZ calling his client an “imperfect person” but “not a criminal.”

This story is still developing…