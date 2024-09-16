Hard R: Megyn Kelly Show Guest Rich Lowry Drops Blantant N-Word When Talking False Rumor Of Haitian Migrant Pet-Eating

BOSSIP has been consistent in telling you for several months now that as we neared Election Day on November 5, 2024 conservatives would get more weird, more inflammatory, and more desperate as their lust for a MAGA America reaches a fever pitch. With only 50 days left until America decides whether or not Donald Trump will get a second term as the leader of the free world or if Vice President Kamala Harris will become the first woman, Black woman, and South Asian woman to attain the title “Madam President”.

In the wake of the first and perhaps only presidential debate, one of the biggest political stories of the news cycle is the egregiously racist rumor that migrant people from Haiti are stealing and eating the pets of residents in Springfield, Ohio. Trump helped bring this bigoted narrative to the mainstream when he now-infamously blurted out, “They’re eating the dogs” as VP Harris looked on in horrified concern. Recently, Trump’s running mate JD Vance has come under fire for admitting that he and his ilk simply make up stories in order to turn media attention to the subjects that Republicans want to focus on. Don’t take our word for it, however, peep the words coming straight from the alleged couch-humper’s mouth.

To add more fecal matter to this s#!t sandwich of a campaign, disgraced conservative talking head Megyn Kelly recently invited the editor of the National Review (a staunch right-wing magazine) Rich Lowry onto her show only for him to drop a Freudian hard-r “ni**er” when talking about the situation regarding the falsely accused Haitian migrants.

He couldn’t even help himself. It was literally the first word that came to his caucasian mind when thinking about the melanated people of Haiti.

