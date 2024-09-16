Civil Rights & Social Justice

National Review's Rich Lowry says n word on Megyn Kelley Show

Hard R: Megyn Kelly Show Guest Rich Lowry Drops Blantant N-Word When Talking False Rumor Of Haitian Migrant Pet-Eating

Published on September 16, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1 of 4

Meet The Press

Source: Brendan Smialowski / Getty

BOSSIP has been consistent in telling you for several months now that as we neared Election Day on November 5, 2024 conservatives would get more weird, more inflammatory, and more desperate as their lust for a MAGA America reaches a fever pitch. With only 50 days left until America decides whether or not Donald Trump will get a second term as the leader of the free world or if Vice President Kamala Harris will become the first woman, Black woman, and South Asian woman to attain the title “Madam President”.

In the wake of the first and perhaps only presidential debate, one of the biggest political stories of the news cycle is the egregiously racist rumor that migrant people from Haiti are stealing and eating the pets of residents in Springfield, Ohio. Trump helped bring this bigoted narrative to the mainstream when he now-infamously blurted out, “They’re eating the dogs” as VP Harris looked on in horrified concern. Recently, Trump’s running mate JD Vance has come under fire for admitting that he and his ilk simply make up stories in order to turn media attention to the subjects that Republicans want to focus on. Don’t take our word for it, however, peep the words coming straight from the alleged couch-humper’s mouth.

To add more fecal matter to this s#!t sandwich of a campaign, disgraced conservative talking head Megyn Kelly recently invited the editor of the National Review (a staunch right-wing magazine) Rich Lowry onto her show only for him to drop a Freudian hard-r “ni**er” when talking about the situation regarding the falsely accused Haitian migrants.

He couldn’t even help himself. It was literally the first word that came to his caucasian mind when thinking about the melanated people of Haiti.

Flip the page a couple of times to see how Twitter is reacting to both Rich Lowry and “hard r” trending in the United States.

SEE ALSO

Lowry tried to clean up aisle 666 but the damage was done and nobody believes his BS story

SEE ALSO

We be mad, but we be laughing too. Only way to stay sane in this racist a** country.

SEE ALSO

Coping memes >>> coping mechanisms

 

 

SEE ALSO
PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
1234

Related Tags

Bolitics Hi Hater In White Folks News Race Matters The List Viral video
More from Bossip

You May Also Like

X Drags Laura Loomer Following Her Blatantly Racist Social Media Posts About Jasmine Crockett & Black Women

Hip-Hop Wired

Serena Williams And Sha’Carri Richardson Star In Kim Kardashian’s New Billion-Dollar NikeSKIMS Launch

MadameNoire
top celebrity pregnancy announcements

4 Iconic Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Family together posing for photo at home

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month With The Top TV Shows & Movies From Latinx Creators

Global Grind
Latest News
Kayla Nicole x Chris Brown

Boots In The Air! Kayla Nicole Understood The ASSignment During Chris Brown Lap Dance Full Of Breezy Bowl Bodyrolling Debauchery

Las Vegas Raiders v New England Patriots - NFL 2025

Is He The Drama? Stefon Diggs Facing Paternity Suit From InstaModel Accusing Him Of Fathering Her 5-Month-Old

LaQuan Smith - Front Row & Backstage - September 2025 New York Fashion Week
20 Items

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 113

Captiol Hill Covrage

Department Of Education Cancels $350M In HBCU Grants

Jalen Green and Draya Michele attend Audemars Piguet Hosts A Special Evening With Vogue To Celebrate 150th Anniversary

Back Boo’d Up! Draya Michele & Jalen Green Reunite After 2 A.M. Toxic Tussle Caught On Camera At NYFW

Boy walking to school

10-Year-Old New Orleans Boy Escapes Armed Kidnappers Who Forced Him To Strip Inside Abandoned House

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close