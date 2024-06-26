Bossip Video

Muva MAGA strikes again…

Amber Rose is going all in on her Donald Trump endorsement, even rocking an engagement ring with the former president’s famous slogan on it.

Rose’s public support started when she posted a photo to Instagram posing with the convicted felon and his wife, Melania Trump, along with the caption, “Trump 2024 ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸.”

Fans flooded the comments to voice their disapproval, wondering how the SlutWalk founder went from always advocating for women to endorsing a candidate who has so publicly disrespected them.

“Imagine being an ‘advocate’ for women’s rights and endorsing Trump and his party who reversed Roe V Wade,” one commenter wrote. Another said, “You’re a Bisexual woman of color that runs a movement that stands up for Women’s rights and their power against anyone that abuses it….that’s literally OPPOSITE of what he supports.”

Regardless of all the backlash, Amber Rose has decided to double down a little over a month after her initial endorsement.

A random named Forgiato Blow, who refers to himself as “Trump’s Nephew” on X, posted a video sitting beside Rose in a convertible Rolls-Royce that reads “Trump 2024” on the side of it. In the clip, the duo wears matching MAGA hats as Rose rocks a thick, gold chain with a pendant of Donald Trump’s bust.

“Donald Trump, baby, 2024,” Amber says before Blow tells her to lift up her hand and “show them the ring.”

As Rose raises her left hand, she reveals a massive diamond ring with “MAGA” written across the top in red letters.

“I’m engaged to the game. MAGA, baby,” she says.

This latest (embarrassing) stunt comes just a few days after Amber called the convicted felon the “GOAT” in an Instagram Story.

Trump held his first 2024 rally in Philadelphia over the weekend, which prompted Rose to post a video of him at the rally in her Story with the caption, “The GOAT is in my city,” according to TheShadeRoom.

Clearly, Amber’s endorsements aren’t slowing down any time soon. Hopefully, that check from the Trump campaign is worth all of this clownery!

She should be ashamed.