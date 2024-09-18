All White At The White House! Aldis Hodge Pops Up At The Nation’s Capitol For Black Excellence Brunch And CBC Phoenix Awards

One of our favorite actors, Aldis Hodge, was seen on the scene at a few key Congressional Black Caucus events this year.

For those of you who aren’t already aware, Aldis Hodge is known for utilizing the power of his platform on and off screen to help advocate and influence positive social change. Highly acclaimed for his iconic roles in One Night in Miami, Underground and Straight Outta Compton, Hodge stars the upcoming Prime Video series, Cross, releasing November 14, 2024.

Continuing to exercise his influential voice beyond the screen, Aldis Hodge attended the 2024 CBC Phoenix Award in Washington, DC on September 14th where Vice President Kamala Harris alongside President Joe Biden were honored.

Hodge posed for photos with other celebrities at the annual event including Tyrese Gibson and Omari Hardwick.

The theme for this years awards was “From Vision to Victory: Amplifying Black Voices,” which not only celebrates Black culture but also serves as a call to action to defend and expand fundamental freedoms in an increasingly challenging political climate.

Hodge’s upcoming Prime series Cross shares similar themes, like justice, freedom, culture and unity.

On Friday September 13, 2024, Aldis also attended the White House’s first-ever Black Excellence Brunch alongside Cross showrunner, Ben Watkins.

Aldis’ trip to DC was full of meaningful connections with influential community and political leaders such as Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, Benjamin Crump, Second Gentleman of the United States of America and Doug Emhoff, but perhaps the best part for the actor was being able to introduce some of the biggest names in the White House to his favorite plus one, his mother, Yolette Hodge.

Premiering on November 14, 2024, Cross will drop all eight episodes simultaneously, captivating viewers in over 240 countries and territories with its exclusive release.

In this adaptation, Aldis Hodge steps into the shoes of Alex Cross, a brilliant detective and forensic psychologist reknowned for his ability to probe the darkest recesses of killers and their victims, based on the iconic character from James Patterson’s best-selling novels. In addition to starring, Hodge also produces.

Crafted by the visionary Ben Watkins, who serves as both showrunner and executive producer, Cross promises a complex and twisted narrative that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats. Joining Hodge in this high-octane thriller is a talented ensemble cast including Isaiah Mustafa, Juanita Jennings, Alona Tal, and Samantha Walkes.

In an unprecedented move, Prime Video has already renewed Cross for a second season ahead of its debut.

Hit the flip for Hodge’s exclusive conversation BOSSIP Sr. Content Director Janeé Bolden