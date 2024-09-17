Crime

Sean Diddy Combs Denied Bail, Forced To Remain In Jail

UPDATE: Diddy Denied Bail, $50 Million Offer Denied, Detained In Jail Until Sex Trafficking Trial

Published on September 17, 2024

Sean “Diddy”, “P. Diddy”, “Puff Daddy”, “Love” Combs was finally arrested yesterday months after his Los Angeles home was raided by Homeland Security that was investigating charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and numerous other criminal charges connected to the music mogul’s alleged “freak offs.”

Sean Combs Arrested On Federal Charges In Manhattan

Source: John Lamparski / Getty

Today, Combs appeared in front of a New York judge for arraignment and things did not go well for him. According to Deadline, after Diddy’s lawyers made an offer to put up $50 million bond, Magistrate Judge Robyn F. Tarnofsky looked at him as blank-faced as he looked at that contestant on The Four, labeled him a threat to public safety and witnesses, and denied him bail. As a result, Mr. “Take That” will remain in federal custody until his trial begins.

Combs was also made aware that if he was found guilty of all the charges against him, he could potentially become a bad boy for life…in prison.

Diddy’s lawyers have filed for a bail appeal and that hearing is scheduled for tomorrow afternoon according to NBCNews reporting. However, the aforementioned Deadline article noted that the District Court is unlikely to overturn Judge Tarnofsky’s ruling.

US-CRIME-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-DIDDY

Source: TIMOTHY A. CLARY / Getty

Christian Combs and Quincy Brown, Diddy’s sons, were photographed leaving the courthouse following today’s hearing.

US-CRIME-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-DIDDY

Source: TIMOTHY A. CLARY / Getty

Prosecutors also note that bags of pink powder were found in Combs’ New York hotel room similar to those bags of narcotics previously found during the initial HSI raids of his properties.

Sean Combs is in a bad spot and with the 50 witnesses and videotape that federal investigators have obtained, it is going to be extremely difficult for him to beat this case. BOSSIP will provide more information as it becomes available.

