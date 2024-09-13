Dawn Richard Claims Diddy Punched Cassie In Front of Usher, Ne-Yo, & Jimmy Iovine, King Combs Calls Cap With Alleged Receipts

Dawn Richard‘s bombshell lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs continues to shake the industry as she claims Usher, Ne-Yo, and Jimmy Iovine witnessed him allegedly punch Cassie.

According to King Combs, who faces his own serious allegations, her claims are untrue and he defended his dad with alleged text message receipts.

Dawn Richard’s description of her time behind the scenes of Bad Boy is disturbing. In the 55-page filing, Richard asserts that she not only experienced sexual assault by Diddy but also witnessed it happening to his ex and former artist Cassie Ventura.

This isn’t a surprise after a surveillance video surfaced showing the mogul chasing, beating, slamming and kicking Cassie. The real shock is that Richard claims she wasn’t the only industry insider to witness the alleged abuse.

According to theJasmineBRAND, she claims Usher, Ne-Yo, and former music exec Jimmy Iovine also saw an alleged abusive outburst at a business dinner in 2009.

“In the weeks and months leading up to the Bad Boy-Interscope deal, Mr. Combs had frequent meetings with producer and then-CEO of Interscope Records Jimmy Iovine. On one such occasion, Combs hosted a dinner at a West Hollywood, California restaurant, which Ms. Richard and Ms. [Kalenna] Harper were required to attend,” the lawsuit stated. “Among the guests at the dinner were celebrities like Ne-Yo and Usher, as well as Mr. Iovine. At the dinner, Mr. Combs and Ms. Ventura had an argument. In front of the dinner guests, Mr. Combs hissed at Ms. Ventura in a screaming whisper and forcefully punched her in the stomach, causing her to double over in visible pain, crying. Ms. Clark escorted Ms. Ventura out of the restaurant, and Mr. Combs remained and continued socializing with the dinner guests,” the filing continued.

This alleged violent outburst didn’t stop the merger from proceeding. At this time, Richard and Harper also continued working with Diddy as the new group, Dirty Money. However, as BOSSIP previously reported, Richard claimed Diddy threatened their careers and their lives when they objected to the alleged misconduct and abuse they witnessed.

“Y’all b****es don’t get in my relationship. Just make money and shut the f**k up,” and “You b****es want to die today?” Diddy reportedly said in response to the singers attempting to help Cassie leave the relationship.

Despite the federal sex trafficking investigation moving forward with a grand jury subpoena naming Diddy and a $100 million judgment against him in the past week, he’s not going down without a fight. And neither is the mogul’s mini-me.

See Diddy’s response to this new lawsuit and King Combs clapping back with receipts after the jump.