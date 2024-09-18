Civil Rights & Social Justice

NWA Was Right: Trash NYPD Cops Caught On Camera Brutally Attacking Homeless Shelter Employee

Published on September 18, 2024

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

 

The NYPD is under fire after officers were seen behaving like pigs in a recent viral video. According to CBS News, a man named Jason Salters was viciously attacked by several of New York’s most despicable pork ambassadors while he was working at a homeless shelter in Brooklyn. On Feb. 5, 2024, Salters was on the clock as a shift supervisor at Renaissance Shelter in Crown Heights when NYPD showed up looking for a man they say was accused of domestic violence. Unsure whether or not to let them in, Salters says he called the New York director of social services and put her on speakerphone to ask about the legality of allowing the officers access.

“She said, in front of the sergeant and officers, ‘No Jason, absolutely not. Do not let them in. They do not have a warrant?’ I said ‘No, ma’am.’ ‘Absolutely not, do not let them in,'” Salters said according to CBS.

Salters says he was then threatened by the officers who eventually pushed their way into the lobby and began to attack him despite the fact that he did not threaten them or attempt to fight back.

The incident was captured on camera

Warning! The video may be disturbing to some viewers.

 

Salters says he feared for his life and thought that his mother was going to have to bury him as another victim of violent police brutality. He was ultimately taken to the hospital, then to central booking where he was told that he would be charged with resisting arrest and obstruction. Magically, he was released the following day with no charges.

“My anxiety level is on a thousand. I also have some injuries to arms and legs and back but there’s — my biggest problem — is peace of mind. I don’t go outside anymore. A uniform itself brings me back,” Salters said.

The Civilian Complaint Review Board is investigating the use of force, and Salters has filed a lawsuit against the city.

We hope he is awarded every penny possible and that all the officers involved go to jail.

