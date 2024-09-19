Civil Rights & Social Justice

Omaha SWAT team fatally shoots unarmed Black man

Cops Kill People: Omaha Police Department Suspends No-Knock Warrants, Unarmed Black Man Fatally Shot

Published on September 19, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Military tactacal bulletproof vest with rifle.

Source: breakermaximus / Getty

 

Breonna Taylor is dead because of a police department’s ineptitude when attempting to serve a no-knock warrant. In the wake of her unjust death, a national conversation began about whether or not no-knock warrants should be legal due to their inherently dangerous nature. Now, another fatal event has claimed the life of an unarmed Black person.

According to reporting by The Independent, 37-year-old Cameron Ford was shot dead by Omaha police officer Adam Vail as Ford was being served a no-knock warrant for the sale of fentanyl. Vail said that after entering his home, Ford charged at him and his hands were not visible.

via AP

“The use of no-knock warrants has too often led to avoidable violence and heart-wrenching loss,” Wayne Brown, president and CEO of the Urban League of Nebraska, said on Saturday. “It is time to reevaluate these tactics and replace them with strategies that prioritize the well-being of both the officer and the residents.”

Earlier this month, KETV reported that Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine declined to charge Vail saying that the use of force was legal.

Kleine said after watching the video, that Vail “thought he had to fire, and he didn’t want to have to fire.” The Douglas County attorney said that Vail had not fired his weapon in any of the previous 122 search warrants that he had served.

“He thought he had to fire during under that situation,” Kleine said.

 

Rest in peace to Cameron Ford. Hopefully, all police departments nationwide will end the use of no-knock warrants.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Black Lives Matter Bolitics Brutality R.I.P. shooting

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

2010 Joy To The World Fest - Gala

Here We Go Again: Diddy Back In Court Asking For New Trial

Hip-Hop Wired
"The Jennifer Hudson Show" Season 3

The Evolution of Jay Ellis: From ‘Insecure’ To Action Star & Family Man

Global Grind
Intimate moment. Young sensual naked african couple of lovers kissing while taking foamy bath with candles together

Why Women Are Obsessed With ‘Shallowing’ — The Steamy Sex Trend Taking Pleasure To New Depths

MadameNoire
Black In White Portrait Series

'Black In White' Portrait Series: Bevy Smith Invites Us To Have A Seat At Her Table

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Latest News
Kayla Nicole x Chris Brown

Boots In The Air! Kayla Nicole Understood The ASSignment During Chris Brown Lap Dance Full Of Breezy Bowl Bodyrolling Debauchery

Las Vegas Raiders v New England Patriots - NFL 2025

Is He The Drama? Stefon Diggs Facing Paternity Suit From InstaModel Accusing Him Of Fathering Her 5-Month-Old

LaQuan Smith - Front Row & Backstage - September 2025 New York Fashion Week
20 Items

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 113

Captiol Hill Covrage

Department Of Education Cancels $350M In HBCU Grants

Jalen Green and Draya Michele attend Audemars Piguet Hosts A Special Evening With Vogue To Celebrate 150th Anniversary

Back Boo’d Up! Draya Michele & Jalen Green Reunite After 2 A.M. Toxic Tussle Caught On Camera At NYFW

Cardi B x Crissle West
2 Items

‘B***h, You Could Never!’ Cardi B Drags ‘Disgusting’ Crissle West’s Malicious Motherhood Comments Over Pre-Tour Pregnancy

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close