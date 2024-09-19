Cops Kill People: Omaha Police Department Suspends No-Knock Warrants, Unarmed Black Man Fatally Shot

Breonna Taylor is dead because of a police department’s ineptitude when attempting to serve a no-knock warrant. In the wake of her unjust death, a national conversation began about whether or not no-knock warrants should be legal due to their inherently dangerous nature. Now, another fatal event has claimed the life of an unarmed Black person.

According to reporting by The Independent, 37-year-old Cameron Ford was shot dead by Omaha police officer Adam Vail as Ford was being served a no-knock warrant for the sale of fentanyl. Vail said that after entering his home, Ford charged at him and his hands were not visible.

“The use of no-knock warrants has too often led to avoidable violence and heart-wrenching loss,” Wayne Brown, president and CEO of the Urban League of Nebraska, said on Saturday. “It is time to reevaluate these tactics and replace them with strategies that prioritize the well-being of both the officer and the residents.”

Earlier this month, KETV reported that Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine declined to charge Vail saying that the use of force was legal.

Kleine said after watching the video, that Vail “thought he had to fire, and he didn’t want to have to fire.” The Douglas County attorney said that Vail had not fired his weapon in any of the previous 122 search warrants that he had served. “He thought he had to fire during under that situation,” Kleine said.

Rest in peace to Cameron Ford. Hopefully, all police departments nationwide will end the use of no-knock warrants.