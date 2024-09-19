Reality TV

Hope's Family Grills Arthur On 'Love After Lockup'

‘Love After Lockup’ Exclusive: Hope’s Family Grills Arthur — Texas Style!

Published on September 19, 2024

We’re just a day away from a brand new episode of our favorite “guilty” pleasure reality show, Love After Lockup!

If you’re new to the show, Love After Lockup follows seven couples from Love During Lockup as they discover more love, new doubts, and encounter unforeseen obstacles in their relationships. Our couples are as vulnerable and raw as ever as they share their emotional journeys and continue to find true love beyond prison walls.

We’ve got an exclusive clip from Friday’s all-new episode for your viewing pleasure.

Here’s a little more about the couple featured in the clip:

Hope & Arthur (Dallas, TX)

Hope is a truck driver with a tough exterior, who really shows her soft side when it comes to her boyfriend, Arthur, who has been recently released from prison. Although Hope and Arthur are in love, there are some trust issues they have to work through to make their relationship work. Hope was unfaithful to Arthur during his incarceration and he isn’t sticking around if that happens again.

In the clip below, Hope’s family grills Arthur, unconvinced he’ll being able to actually take care of her without a job!

Check it out:

First off, we love how hard Hope’s sisters went for her. Secondly though, Hope’s Dad is a real one for what he said. If you were Hope’s family would you treat Arthur the same way?

A new episode of Love After Lockup airs Friday, September 20 at 8pm EST on WeTV.

