YFN Lucci Alive & Well Despite Social Media Saying He Was Killed

Wish Me Well: YFN Lucci Alive & Well Despite Social Media Allegations He Died Behind Bars

Published on September 19, 2024

YFN Lucci - Joy To The Polls Georgia Pop Up Concerts

YFN Lucci – Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Despite social media conspiracy theories, YFN Lucci’s lawyer says he is alive and counting down the days until he’s home.

As previously reported the Atlanta rapper Lucci was arrested in 2021 and faced a minimum of life in prison for charges stemming from a fatal shooting. The rapper’s fate seemed all but sealed but he pleaded guilty to pleaded guilty to one count of violation of Georgia’s Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act. and thanks to a support letter from DA Fani Willis he was only required to serve three years. Now his expected release date is in January 2025.

According to TMZ while the rapper’s counting down the days to his release, social media is writing fiction and alleging that he died behind bars.

“YFN Lucci allegedly has passed at age 33. Prayers to his family,” read a widespread Facebook post.

Another unfounded post alleged that the rapper was somehow shot in the torse while in jail.

Luckily YFN Lucci hired high-powered lawyer Drew Findling who quickly confirmed the rapper is alive and well. TMZ reports that the fabrication was part of someone trying to use engagement farming in the wake of Rich Homie Quan’s death. These days nothing is surprising on the Internet but wishing death on someone should be off the table.

