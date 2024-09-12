Reality TV

Toni Helps Her Mom Get Back Into Dating On 'The Braxtons'

‘The Braxtons’ Exclusive: Toni Is Tasked With Helping Ms. E Find Someone She’d Like To Date

Published on September 12, 2024

Would you know where to look to find the perfect date for your mom???

Braxton Family Values

Source: Braxtons / We TV

If you haven’t been already watching WeTV’s new series The Braxtons, the show features the fierce Braxton women as they reunite for the first time since the loss of their beloved sister, Traci, offering viewers a raw and unfiltered look at the family’s highs and lows across eight captivating episodes. Toni, Towanda, Trina, Tamar and Ms. E navigate careers, health challenges and busy personal lives while growing their family bond. Toni faces a critical health challenge as she prepares for her Vegas comeback. Trina starts therapy for PTSD. Towanda battles alopecia. Tamar focuses on her wellness journey. And Ms. E’s cooking show dream is becoming a reality. However, the family reuniting continues to bring up questions and unresolved issues. Will Traci’s last wish be enough for the family to be close again, as they once were?

We’ve got an exclusive sneak peek clip from this Friday’s all-new episode of We TV’s hit reality series, The Braxtons. In the clip, titled “Setting Up the Right Date for Miss E,” it turns out Evelyn was serious about dating so Toni tried to see what she is looking for in a partner. Check out the clip below:

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

Toni gears up for her Vegas residency and gets involved in her son’s career and mom’s love life. Miss E goes on a blind date. Tamar answers hard questions on a live podcast. An emergency rattles the family, and one of their lives changes forever.

Episode 106 of The Braxtons “It Takes A Village” – Premieres Friday, September 13 on We TV at 9pm EST

Will you be watching?

Close