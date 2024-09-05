‘The Braxtons’ Exclusive: Tamar Wants To Know Why No One Told Her Traci Was Ill

We’re back with another sneak preview clip from this week’s episode of The Braxtons.

If you haven’t been already watching WeTV’s new series The Braxtons, the show features the fierce Braxton women as they reunite for the first time since the loss of their beloved sister, Traci, offering viewers a raw and unfiltered look at the family’s highs and lows across eight captivating episodes. Toni, Towanda, Trina, Tamar and Ms. E navigate careers, health challenges and busy personal lives while growing their family bond. Toni faces a critical health challenge as she prepares for her Vegas comeback. Trina starts therapy for PTSD. Towanda battles alopecia. Tamar focuses on her wellness journey. And Ms. E’s cooking show dream is becoming a reality. However, the family reuniting continues to bring up questions and unresolved issues. Will Traci’s last wish be enough for the family to be close again, as they once were?

In the exclusive sneak peek clip below, Tamar confronts her family about not being honest with her in regards to Traci’s health.

This is heartbreaking. So many people can probably relate to Tamar’s pain. We’re sending lots of love to her and the Braxton family.

Here’s more about Friday’s new episode of The Braxtons:

In “Happy Birthday Traci!,” Trina and Towanda’s dramatic trip to D.C. concludes. Tamar’s new single hits #1. Toni goes to France for a show. Trina pressures her sons for grandbabies. The family throws a party for Traci’s birthday, which brings a big surprise & stirs emotion.

A brand new episode of The Braxtons airs Friday, September 6 on WeTV.

Will you be watching?