‘FROM’ Exclusive: Harold Perrineau Talks About The Town Targeting Boyd In Season 3, ‘It’s Like A Bully’

What Is FROM About?

If you’ve never watched before, FROM unravels the mystery of a nightmarish town that traps all those who enter. As the unwilling residents fight to keep a sense of normalcy and search for a way out, they must also survive the threats of the surrounding forest – including the terrifying creatures that come out when the sun goes down. In the wake of Season Two’s epic cliffhanger, escape will become a tantalizing and very real possibility as the true nature of the town comes into focus, and the townspeople go on offense against the myriad horrors surrounding them.

Check out the Season 3 trailer below:

This show makes it hard for us to sleep at night, but we keep coming back for more!

Harold Perrineau Hints At Tensions Ahead Between Boyd And Other ‘FROM’ Characters In Season 3

We spoke with Harold Perrineau about his character Boyd coming under even more intense pressure in the new season. With the town and its terrors showing an increasing amount of hatred for him, we asked how Boyd’s relationships with the other townspeople have been affected.

“The town is is really picking on him,” Perrineau told BOSSIP. “It’s like a bully, they’re just picking on him, like this whole thing and I think playing the character, it felt like at any time he could just explode in the middle of the street, just like a pile of blood. ‘Like wow, that’s it, it’s over.'”

‘It’s made his connection with one character in particular really explosive, but with some of the other characters it’s edgy. He’s like, ‘You don’t get in my way and I’m trying to get you home! Don’t make me beat you up to make you safe.”

“It’s a really weird place for him to be, but I think he’s got no no choice,” Perrineau continued. “The town is literally like singling him out and picking on him and and it’s a lot to deal with when you’re trying to get everybody home to safety, right? It’s made his relationship with some of the other characters really, really interesting and he has some compassion for other characters, but for some he has zero time. Zero.”

The series stars Harold Perrineau (Lost) leading an ensemble cast which includes Catalina Sandino Moreno (Maria Full of Grace, The Affair), Eion Bailey (Band of Brothers, Once Upon a Time), Hannah Cheramy (Under Wraps, Van Helsing), Simon Webster (Strays), Ricky He (The Good Doctor), Chloe Van Landschoot (Charity, Skin), Corteon Moore (Utopia Falls), Pegah Ghafoori (The Perfect Wedding), David Alpay (Castle Rock), Elizabeth Saunders (Clarice), Elizabeth Moy and Avery Konrad (Honor Society). Season 2 added new series regulars including Scott McCord (East of Middle West), Nathan D. Simmons (Diggstown, This Hour Has 22 Minutes), Kaelen Ohm (Hit & Run, Eumenides Falls), Angela Moore (A Series of Unfortunate Events, Maid), AJ Simmons (Reacher), and Deborah Grover (My Next Door Nightmare, Jann).

FROM is created and executive produced by John Griffin (Crater), directed and executive produced by Jack Bender (Lost, Game of Thrones, Mr. Mercedes), and executive produced by showrunner Jeff Pinkner (Fringe, Alias, Lost). Alongside Pinkner, Griffin and Bender, serving as executive producers are Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, Scott Rosenberg from Midnight Radio, Anthony and Joe Russo, Mike Larocca from AGBO, and Lindsay Dunn. Midnight Radio’s Adrienne Erickson serves as co-executive producer. The series is internationally distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

FROM Season 3 will debut on MGM+ on Sunday, September 22, 2024 at 9PM ET/PT.

